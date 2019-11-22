‘Pump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Explains #FromDarkToClark Hashtag As She Fears ‘Epic’ Dark Passenger Moment

Stassi Schroeder is explaining her wedding hashtag.

Stassi Schroeder explained her and her fiancé Beau Clark’s wedding hashtag during a recent appearance on Q104.

Months after announcing she would be using #FromDarktoClark as her official wedding hashtag, the Vanderpump Rules star explained to listeners that the slogan was made in reference to her dark passenger moments, many of which have been seen on the Bravo TV reality series.

As Vanderpump Rules fans well know, Schroeder referred to her mean and crazy alter ego as her dark passenger.

“I used to be a dark passenger all the time. Now, not so much anymore,” Schroeder explained, noting that she hasn’t acted out in a “good year.”

According to Schroeder, her lack of dark passenger moments is a result of her “much easier and calmer” life with Clark, who she began dating early last year after a messy split from her former boyfriend of four years, Patrick Meagher. While things between Schroeder and Meagher were often rocky, and at times, they embarked on brief splits, Schroeder’s relationship with Clark has been far more stable, aside from a couple of hiccups early on in their romance.

“I feel like Season 7, when it aired, I had some dark passenger moments but it was still the first year of us dating and understanding each other,” Schroeder reasoned.

While Schroeder didn’t go through any dark passenger moments during filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 8, she suggested that an “epic” comeback of the dark passenger may be coming soon.

“I’m due for it,” she warned.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder spoke of her upcoming wedding during an interview with Entertainment Tonight while attending the 2019 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City earlier this month and admitted that she’s not yet sure if all of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars will be invited to her and Clark’s nuptials.

“Let’s see how everyone behaves,” she joked, according to a report shared by Yahoo! Entertainment.

During production on Vanderpump Rules Season 8, Schroeder endured a falling-out with her longtime friend Kristen Doute. Additionally, when she celebrated her engagement months ago, Doute was noticeably missing from the event.

As for how big or small her wedding guest list would be, Schroeder said that because she and Clark were getting married in another country, there were able to “cut the fat” and have a smaller wedding with fewer guests. Schroeder also said that she preferred to have an intimate wedding with Clark, rather than a large, over-the-top ceremony.