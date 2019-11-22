Sofia Vergara Wishes Joe Manganiello A Happy Fourth Anniversary With The Sweetest Post

Sofia Vergara‘s most recent social media share is melting her fans’ hearts. As those who follow the Colombian-born beauty on Instagram know, Vergara loves to share glimpses into her personal life with fans and she regularly gushes over family milestones on her page. In the most recent image that was shared to her account, Vergara cozied up to Joe Manganiello for an incredibly sweet post.

The photo appears to be a throwback from the couple’s wedding and they both look as happy as can be. In the gorgeous shot, the famous duo gazed into each other’s eyes while sitting together at a table. The Modern Family star was all smiles as she threw her arms around her man in the most loving way. The stunner wore her long, brunette locks down and curled in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bright red lipstick.

The photograph was taken from the chest up but Vergara’s gorgeous wedding dress was on full display. For his part, Manganiello also wore a huge smile on his face, sporting his signature scruff around his face. The actor looked dressed to impress in a sharp black tuxedo with a white button-down shirt underneath. In the caption of the shot, Vergara referred to Manganiello as “mi amor” and included a series of pink heart emoji at the end of her post.

The cute photo has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earned the actress plenty of attention from her fans, racking up over 79,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments. Some fans took to the sweet photo to let Vergara know that she looks gorgeous while the overwhelming majority commented on the photo to wish the famous couple the best on their anniversary. A few others had no words and commented using emoji instead.

“Happy anniversary love birds,” one fan commented on the shot, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“Such a gorgeous couple xx. You guys are so lucky to have found one another,” a second Instagram user added.

“Hottest couple ever. It’s not even fair to the rest of us,” another gushed.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the duo had been vacationing in Paris. During her time there, the actress shared plenty of fashion-forward photos with fans while she hit up some of her favorite spots on the City of Love. Also on the getaway was Vergara’s whole Modern Family cast as well as her entire glam squad.