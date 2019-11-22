Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Black Velvet Dress With Plunging Neckline

Actress Elizabeth Hurley gave her 1.4 million Instagram followers something to get excited about when she shared a photo of herself flaunting her figure in a little black dress with a plunging neckline.

In the snap, the brunette bombshell was sitting near a grouping of large framed pictures on a wall. The photo was cropped in somewhat tight, capturing her from the mid-thigh up.

The main feature of the dress was its low cut neckline, which showed off the stunner’s ample cleavage. The long-sleeved velvet number also appeared to be a wrap-around style with a slit on one side. It also had small shoulder pads that helped highlight Elizabeth’s slender waistline. The ensemble clung to her every curve, reminding her fans that she has a fabulous figure. Elizabeth sat with her legs crossed, accentuating the slit in the dress, as well as her toned thigh.

In the picture, the 54-year-old actress looked as if she was about to head out for a night on the town. She wore a full face of makeup that included sculpted brows, a light blush on her cheeks, smoky eye shadow and eyeliner. She wore a nude gloss on her lips as she flashed a big smile for the camera. Her long hair was down in loose waves with a swooping fringe skimming her eyebrows. She opted for no accessories and let her natural beauty shine through.

In the post caption, the actress noted that she could never go wrong with a black dress.

Her fans seemed to agree, with many leaving fire and heart emoji in the comment section. Other followers had a little more to say about how the ensemble looked on her.

“It looks so good on you Elizabeth!” one admirer wrote.

“You look beautiful in it,” said a second fan.

“You could slip on a black plastic garbage bag and still look breathtaking!” quipped a third follower.

“You look absolutely gorgeous in anything you wear,” commented a fourth admirer.

It’s true that the model would probably look stunning in just about anything she put on. On Instagram, she has treated her fans to a variety of photos that show her sense of style. From pantsuits to elegant dresses, Elizabeth knows how to work the camera. She also likes to show off her body in skimpy bikinis, which seem to be a favorite among her fans. Many of those bikinis come from her own beachwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.