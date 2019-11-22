‘World’s Most Beautiful Girl’ Thylane Blondeau Shares Sultry Selfies In New Instagram Post

French model Thylane Blondeau causes a stir among her millions of social media followers with even the simplest of selfies and she has accomplished that very thing once again with a couple of new snapshots. The 18-year-old stunner posted a pair of pictures on her Instagram page on Friday that showed a hint of her casual, silly side, and people made it clear they would love to see more looks just like this.

As is frequently the case with her Instagram posts, Thylane chose not to add a detailed caption providing any context for her latest photos. Based on the partial logo on the wall behind her, it appears that Thylane is at a photo shoot at the NaveThePhoto studio in Madrid, Spain.

In the first photo, Thylane is taking a selfie while gazing at the camera and sharing some fish lips. She is wearing a sparkly ensemble of some sort that shows off a fair amount of cleavage. The French model’s hair is styled in loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and she is wearing a pink lip color and bronze makeup palette for a fresh, enticing look.

The second photo is another selfie from Thylane, but she did away with the fish lips for this one. Instead, she kept her facial expression simple and relatively serious, allowing her blue eyes to draw in her followers.

Thylane’s followers immediately responded to this set of selfies, showing plenty of love via likes on the post and comments about the photos. Within just a couple of hours, nearly 90,000 of her 3.2 million fans had liked the post and another 250 added comments.

“You look freaking gorgeous Thylane, it’s unreal,” praised one of the model’s fans.

“You look sooooo Beautiful and Stunning,” detailed another impressed follower.

“God, you’re so beautiful I wanna cry…” wrote another of Thylane’s supporters.

Loading...

“God is a woman and her name is Thylane Blondeau,” remarked someone else.

The French beauty drew attention all around the world in her earliest days of modeling, being called the “World’s Most Beautiful Girl” while she was still a young child. Now Thylane is all grown up and she is still generating plenty of buzz with her gorgeous looks and enticing style.

Thylane knows how to give off a sultry vibe, even while wearing something as simple as biker shorts and an oversized sweatshirt like she did in a recent post. The stunning 18-year-old will share the occasional bikini shot or something similarly provocative on social media.

However, unlike many other popular Instagram personalities, Thylane tends to rely more on her sultry gazes than revealing outfits to get pulses racing among her millions of followers. It is clear that her approach typically works exceedingly well and her fans are always left anxious to see more.