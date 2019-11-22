‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Talks Kristen Doute Feud and Beau Clark Wedding

Stassi Schroeder appeared on a radio show to talk about the hot topics.

Stassi Schroeder recently opened up about her strained relationship with Kristen Doute and her upcoming wedding to fiancé Beau Clark.

Ahead of the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, which premieres on Bravo TV in January, Schroeder appeared on Q104, where she shared a little bit about what led up to her falling out with Doute and revealed that wedding planning has been “more stressful” than she thought it would be.

“I wish I could tell you but I would be fired,” Schroder said on the show of what prompted her falling out with Doute.

Although Schroeder couldn’t reveal specific details about the drama that will play out between them during Vanderpump Rules Season 8, she confirmed that their “whole story” would be featured throughout the coming episodes. Schroeder then said that when it came to the end of her friendship with Doute, it wasn’t just one think that led to a divide between them. Instead, it was a “long time coming.”

“I will say it wasn’t just one thing that brought us to this moment. It was a series of things and it was a long time coming. It’s sad and I don’t know if it will last forever but for right now, it’s what I feel I need to do,” Schroder continued.

When Vanderpump Rules began airing on Bravo TV in January 2013, Schroeder and Doute were the best of friends but after it was revealed that Doute had slept with Schroeder’s ex-boyfriend, Jax Taylor, they had a falling out. Then, after reconciling years later, Schroeder and Doute had a second falling out while filming Season 8.

As for her upcoming wedding to Clark, who proposed to her in July midway through production on Vanderpump Rules Season 8, Schroeder said that planning hasn’t been as she anticipated, mainly due to the fact that she and Clark are getting married in Rome, Italy.

“It’s so much more stressful,” she explained. “Dealing with a whole other country and venues and hotels and locations in another country, and the time difference, it’s been a challenge.”

While planning hasn’t been easy, Schroeder has decided on a custom wedding dress but wouldn’t confirm any details about what the piece would look like. As she explained, she wants to keep that part of her wedding private until her big day.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Clark popped the question to Schroeder after about a year and a half of dating.