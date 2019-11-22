Dasha Mart Leans Up Against Sports Car In Ultra-Tiny Daisy Dukes & Crop Top In Sexy Instagram Video

Russian bombshell Dasha Mart sent pulses racing with a new Instagram post on Friday morning. In a sultry video promotion for Bang energy drink, Dasha leaned up against a luxurious-looking sports car while wearing an incredibly tiny outfit.

The video clip showed Dasha in a red lot of some sort, posing alongside a white and black sports car with scissor doors in Miami, Florida. The Instagram model rocked a pair of impossibly tiny, black, distressed Daisy Dukes that featured multiple buttons and a high waist. The shorts just barely provided coverage for Dasha’s lower half and hugged her impressive figure closely. A black thigh tattoo peeked through the bottom of the shorts.

She paired the shorts with a black tank-top-style crop top that put her toned abs on full display. Dasha kept the thick straps pulled down her arms slightly, allowing her busty chest to spill out of the top. She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers and a can of Pina Colada Bang Energy.

Dasha maintained a minimal makeup look for the video shoot and her strawberry blond locks fell down her shoulders in straight strands, which blew in the wind.

The clip opened with Dasha driving the car into the lot. She lifted the doors and emerged from the vehicle to head over to the ground and pick up the drink can. In the next scene, Dasha sat on the hood of the car and sipped the beverage, giving some attitude with her hand on her hip. Another scene showed the stunner laying back on the car with her legs pointed, showing off their length.

Next, Dasha gave fans a peek at her pert derriere by turning around to lean against the car and shake. The angle revealed that her shorts provided little coverage for her backside. She continued to shake her luscious locks around and twist her body before heading back into the driver’s seat. Dasha took one more sip of the drink and drove off.

In the caption, Dasha asked fans for an opinion on cars.

The video garnered more than 21,000 views and nearly 100 comments in just one hour. Some users replied to Dasha’s question, while others complimented her flawless physique.

“My dream car is whatever you drive to pick me up…” one follower said.

“Love this video so much, you’re gorgeous. My dream car is McLaren 720s,” another fan added with various emoji.

“Love the car and the person who’s driving it do u come with it or do u have to pay for extras lol,” a third person quipped with pink hearts.

Dedicated fans may have noticed Dasha’s car before. In a post earlier this week, the beauty posed inside the vehicle in another impossibly tiny outfit.