Hoda Kotb Brought To Tears By Jamie Lee Curtis On ‘Today’

Hoda Kotb was brought to tears by actress Jamie Lee Curtis at the conclusion of an interview she conducted with the legendary film star on The Today Show. Curtis told Kotb that she should consider throwing her hat in the running for the position of president of the United States and listed a series of reasons why she felt the newswoman would be a great fit for the job.

“Can I take one second and tell you, I think you should run for president,” Curtis said to Kotb. “I think you embody the absolute best because you have little babies at home, and you suit up and show up in this incredibly grounded way that makes people feel safe.”

Kotb teared up as Curtis continued by remarking, “It’s the reason they tune you in, and I just think you’re an extraordinary example for all of us, and I wish you were running because I wish you were the president. Sorry, just saying. That’s how I feel.”

The actress appeared on The Today Show to speak about her new movie Knives Out and the discussion segued into Curtis’ past addiction to opioids and her current feelings about Kotb running for the highest position in the land.

Not knowing how else to segue out of the actress’s surprising statement, Kotb thanked Curtis for stopping by the show, quipping the interview had a “weird ending.”

The Today Show shared an image of the two women side-by-side on Instagram that was taken during the interview. Fans chimed in with their own thoughts on the unexpected moment.

“Hoda is so genuine. In my professional world, we are told not to cry. Have empathy for your sick and dying patients, but don’t cry. I’m not even in front of cameras! I applaud Hoda for having raw emotion,” said one fan of the veteran journalist.

Another stated that the world was a better place every single day because of the love and kindness Kotb shared in her job.

“I would vote for Hoda over all current options! I know you would learn the role before you made a decision, I know you would look at the heart of America and our constitution and you would be present physically, emotionally & spiritually!” said a third Today viewer.

Kotb continues to connect with fans daily through her honest reporting and heartfelt empathy for people.

As one-half of The Today Show anchor team with Savannah Guthrie and alongside Jenna Bush Hager as co-host of Today With Hoda & Jenna, fans trust in the veteran reporter as she easily switches gears from hard-hitting news to everyday topics geared towards bettering viewer lives.