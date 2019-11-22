‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Hailey Clauson Flaunts Sculpted Legs In High-Cut, Belted Swimsuit

Hailey Clauson turned up the heat on her Instagram account this week with a series of new photos that were an instant hit with her thousands of fans.

The triple Instagram update was shared on Thursday, November 21, and have earned nothing but praise from the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue model’s 547,000 followers.

A geotag on the post indicated that the 24-year-old was at the Resort at Pelican Hill, a luxury getaway in Newport Beach, California. The camera was positioned in front of Hailey as she posed for the impromptu photo shoot, capturing a nearly full-length look at her incredible figure. She was seen sitting in a wicker arm chair in her hotel room, which was illuminated by the golden sunlight that spilled from a window out of the frame.

Hailey looked smoking hot as she posed for the snaps in a sexy, white one-piece swimsuit from the brand Solid & Striped that did nothing but favors for her impressive curves. The number boasted a ribbed fabric for some texture and a square neckline that offered a teasing glimpse of cleavage. The swimwear also featured a thick belt with a golden buckle, which was wrapped tight around her torso, accentuating her slender frame.

What truly captivated the attention of her audience were her endlessly long legs that were left nearly completely on display thanks to the number’s daringly cheeky design. She stretched her sculpted stems out in front of her, and at one point spread them apart to show off her swimsuit’s high-cut style that upped the ante of the ensemble even more.

Hailey elevated her look with a pair of LPA heeled sandals that were of a green and black snakeskin pattern. She wore her platinum tresses down, which fell to perfectly frame her face that was done up with a simple makeup look. The glam included a light red lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and piercing blue eyes pop.

To no surprise, the trio of photos were an instant hit with Hailey’s fans. The stunning post has earned nearly 10,000 likes after 14 hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments for the babe’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Great legs babe,” one person wrote, while another described them as “luscious.”

Another called Hailey the “pose and light queen.”

“Perfect girl,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that the bikini babe has flaunted her figure on social media. Another recent addition to her feed was snapped during her trip to Croatia, where she enjoyed a day by the water in a skimpy green bikini that left very little to the imagination. The upload also proved popular with her fans, earning over 8,000 likes since beieng shared.