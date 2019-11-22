Hailey Bieber Looks Smoking-Hot In Black Sports Bra In Berlin

Blond bombshell Hailey Bieber had her 23.5 million Instagram followers drooling with a smoking-hot shot she shared from her time in Berlin.

The picture was a close-up that focused on Hailey’s hair and makeup look, which was flawless. The blond beauty rocked what appeared to be a black Calvin Klein sports bra, which revealed plenty of skin and highlighted her insane body. Her blond hair was parted in the middle and cascaded down in gentle waves that framed her face.

Her skin was flawless, with a hint of bronzer and highlighter to sculpt her cheekbones. She rocked a nude shade on her plump lips, which were slightly parted as she gave the camera a seductive look. Her brows were bold and bushy, with the hair combed slightly upwards to emphasize their volume. She accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings that were visible through her blond locks.

One of the boldest components of her makeup look was her eye makeup, which was done in shades of green with a shimmery detail. Her lower lash line also had a saturated shade along it, and the overall look emphasized her stunning eyes and gave off a majorly seductive vibe. In the caption of the post, Hailey made sure to tag her entire glam squad responsible for the stunning look, and simply clarified that she was in Berlin for a project with Calvin Klein.

Hailey’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot snap, and the post racked up over 1.3 million likes within a day, including one from curvaceous model Hunter McGrady. The comment section of the post was filled with compliments from people who couldn’t get over how gorgeous Hailey looked in the picture.

Model Ashley Graham commented on the post, and called Hailey a “mega babe.”

Another follower was totally feeling the overall vibe of her makeup, and said “best look on you.”

“Ummmm okay wow,” another fan said, followed by flame emoji and a heart eye emoji.

Yet another fan posed a hypothetical question and commented “iconic?? yes.”

Hailey isn’t afraid to flaunt her physique on Instagram, and she’s also not afraid to use the platform as a way to speak out for what she believes in — or to defend other celebrities. As The Inquisitr reported, the blond beauty recently used Instagram to defend pop star Normani, who was slammed for dressing up as Cher for Halloween this year. Hailey responded to a negative comment that was left on Normani’s page, and many fans loved her outspoken clapback.