WWE News: Former Superstar Was Fired For Farting

As noted by Sportskeeda, Enzo Amore recently appeared on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, where he opened up about his time in WWE. According to the former Cruiserweight Champion, he was briefly fired for breaking wind while one of his fellow performers was working on their mic skills.

“One time we had a promo class [with] Dusty Rhodes, Baron Corbin was up there cutting a terrible promo. Baron was trying to get help and Dusty was helping him, and I just raised my hand and everybody looked at me, and I just farted, loud as hell. They fined me two hundred and fifty dollars, fired me that night, and then I got back into work the next day and they rehired me.”

Fortunately for Amore, the incident was overlooked and he went on to become a successful star in NXT and Monday Night Raw. As one half of a tag team with Big Cass, he was one of the most popular stars on the WWE roster and he was a key member of the Cruiserweight division after the team split.

While Amore managed to keep his job after passing gas in front of his colleagues, WWE has a history of firing superstars for small reasons. As documented by Wrestling Inc, Paul London was fired for smiling during the storyline where Vince McMahon was supposed to die in a limousine explosion.

However, Amore was eventually fired from WWE last year after sexual assault allegations against him became public knowledge. The case was dropped a few months later, but the company has distanced itself from the former superstar ever since.

Amore has appeared on WWE television after that, however. He was caught on camera making a scene in the crowd at last year’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. Shortly afterwards, he was escorted from the arena by security guards and hasn’t been seen since.

Loading...

Earlier this year, the former superstar was linked with a move back to NXT. However, Triple H subsequently dismissed the rumors and claimed that the company “wants no part of Enzo Amore.” All of his bridges appear to have been burned.

However, as The Inquisitr reported yesterday, Amore is still in touch with some WWE officials. He revealed that he’s been talking to Mark Carrano, the company’s senior director of talent relations, about Big Cass’ current personal problems.

While Amore clarified that his conversations with Carrano weren’t about a potential return to WWE, both parties appear to be on speaking terms again.