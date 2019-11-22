Kristen Bell Admits She Felt ‘No Sparks Whatsoever’ The First Time She Met Dax Shepard

Kristen wasn't exactly impressed the first time she met her husband.

Though they’re one of the happiest couples in Hollywood right now, it turns out it most definitely wasn’t love at first sight for Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. The star opened up about the first time she met the actor in a new interview, where she confessed that she actually felt “no sparks whatsoever” the first time they met.

Kristen spoke about their first encounter back in 2007 on an upcoming episode of Sunday Today with Willie Geist. The Frozen 2 star recalled how she was left less than impressed with Dax when they first met at a birthday party for a mutual friend and actually thought that he talked way too much.

“The only thing that I remember is that he talked so much. I was like, ‘This guy can talk!'” Kristen shared, per E! News, as she admitted that she wasn’t looking to date anyone at the time because she’d only just gotten out of a long-term relationship.

The star also confessed that she’d never actually heard of Dax at the time, despite his roles in movies such as Employee of the Month alongside Jessica Simpson and Without a Paddle with Seth Green.

“I didn’t know who he was I was like, ‘Maybe that’s one of the guys from Jackass or something?'” Kristen said in the new interview, which is set to air on November 24.

But it sounds like Kristen may have made a slightly better impression on Dax.

The Good Place star admitted that he remembers her telling a very “intense story” about a recent deal she’d gotten on an item from a Target store. “And then we left. There were no sparks whatsoever,” she recalled.

But while things didn’t go any further that first time, Dax then made the first move after he asked a mutual friend for her number and got in touch with the blond beauty the very next day.

“I get a text that says, ‘Hi, my name is Dax. I violated your privacy and got your number from Shauna. How does you feel about that?'” Kristen said, admitting that her reaction was “‘Excuse me? You sound stimulating.'”

However, the star said that she did appreciate her now husband’s boldness in getting to her.

“He’s so bold and that was my kind of person. I was like, ‘OK, starting it off with a really good joke that makes me feel, like, butterflies,” she said.

But despite there being no sparks that first day, there’s no doubt that the loved-up couple now has plenty of sparks. The two married in 2013 and have two children together.

However, it turns out it wasn’t Dax who fell first, as Kristen shared with Willie, “I fell in love with him way before he fell in love with me.”

Dax previously opened up about the rocky start of his and his now wife’s romance.

He confessed earlier this year that he actually wasn’t sure for a while when they started dating that he wanted to be with her and even broke up with her for a brief period before they eventually reconciled and married.