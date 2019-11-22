Elsa Hosk Flaunts Her Insane Body In A Tiny Bikini And Vintage Suit

Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk tantalized her 5.8 million Instagram followers with a massive update in which she rocked a skimpy black bikini and vintage suit for a seductive Instagram photoshoot.

The first snap in the Instagram update set the tone and drew her followers into the sultry vibe of the post. The picture was in black-and-white and had an artistic feel thanks to the shadows of the palm trees and other greenery that were projected on the wall behind Elsa. She donned a tiny black bikini top that showed off just a hint of cleavage and flaunted her toned stomach. She topped off the swimsuit with a pair of voluminous, high-waisted white vintage pants, and a matching white vintage suit jacket. Her blond locks were done in messy waves, and a few strands were draped over her face as she leaned against the wall.

The second snap Elsa shared was in color, and a hint of her black bikini bottoms was visible as they peeked out from underneath her suit pants. She strode down a stretch of sand in bare feet in the picture. The third snap featured a close-up of Elsa’s seductive look, and she put her hands in her pockets as her torso was on full display.

The remainder of the snaps in the massive Instagram update were simply Elsa’s insane body in various poses and from various angles as she rocked the ensemble. Her followers couldn’t get enough of the steamy update, and the post racked up over 44,000 likes within just two hours.

Elsa didn’t specify where either the vintage suit or the black bikini were from, but many of her followers took to the comments section to praise the look and Elsa’s overall beauty.

“Amazing as usual. But it’s missing more close ups of your face, the most important part of you!!!” one follower said, who felt that Elsa’s beauty was just as significant as her toned body.

“Omg this look,” another fan commented, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“I’m looking at the most beautiful art in the world. You’re as spectacular as the glamorous moon. You look very beautiful,” said another follower, heaping on the praise.

Elsa has been sharing plenty of snaps of herself in tiny bikinis lately. Just yesterday, the bombshell posed in a minuscule leopard-print bikini that flaunted her toned physique. She also seems to be loving the multi-picture posts lately, treating her followers to snaps of her ensembles from a wide variety of angles and poses.