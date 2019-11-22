Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In Scandalous Crochet Outfit In The Maldives

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore recently surprised her 657,000 eager Instagram followers with a scandalous crocheted look she rocked on vacation in the Maldives.

In the first shot of the double Instagram update, Tarsha stood next to a silver railing overlooking a vast expanse of the ocean. The waters were calm, and the sun was setting, as she clarified in the caption of the post. Tarsha rocked a scandalous crocheted look that left little to the imagination during her sunset adventure.

The top portion of the ensemble was a crocheted bikini. Tarsha faced away from the camera in the shot, so her cleavage wasn’t visible, but a hint of her curves from the side were on display. The top consisted of crocheted triangles, and thin strings that tied around her back and neck. Plenty of her bronzed skin was exposed in the top.

The bottoms were likewise scandalous, with a fabric that was almost as exposing as if Tarsha wore no bottoms at all. She paired the bikini top with high-waisted crocheted pants, but the fabric was a wide crochet stitch that exposed a ton of her bronzed skin. She posed with one leg propped up on something out of the frame to flaunt her curves. Tarsha’s long hair hung down to her lower back, and she glanced over her shoulder with a seductive look on her face. Her makeup was neutral and natural, with a swipe of highlighter making her cheekbones pop.

In the second snap, Tarsha kept the same pose, angling her body just a bit to continue showing off her assets. Though she didn’t share the exact name of her outfit, she tagged online retailer Fashion Nova in the caption, so her scandalous look was likely from there.

Tarsha’s followers couldn’t get enough of her smoking hot body and the breathtaking background, and the post received over 18,300 likes within just four hours, including a like from fellow Australian bombshell Abby Dowse.

“You are too beautiful,” one follower said in the comments section.

“Stunningly beautiful have a fantastic day and weekend,” another fan added.

“Omg this is stunning. Fav pic so far,” one follower said.

“Love that outfit, looks a dream there,” another fan said, referencing the beauty of the Maldives.

Whether she’s on vacation or back home in Australia, Tarsha frequently flaunts her insane physique in skimpy outfits. Just yesterday, the bombshell shared a snap of herself in a black monokini with a plunging neckline that left little to the imagination.