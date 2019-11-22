Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Killer Curves While Stretching In Tight White Workout Gear

Tammy Hembrow‘s killer figure it taking over Instagram yet again.

On Friday, November 21, the Australian model wowed her 10.1 million Instagram followers with a double dose of her fit physique, and the display proved impossible to ignore.

In the duo of photos, Tammy posed against an all-white backdrop and was captured performing a set of stretches. The first photo saw the babe bending at the hips towards one foot. She lifted her head up toward the camera, gazing at it with a sensual stare while her platinum tresses spilled in front of her shoulder.

The second snap saw the model balancing on one foot with a slight bend in her knee. Her other leg was stretched out behind her, which she firmly grasped in her hand at the ankle. She had one of her toned arms out in front of her to help aid in her balancing act.

Tammy’s display was no doubt impressive, though her flexibility was hardly the only thing that captivated her audience. They were also dazzled by the stunner’s flawless figure, which she showed off in a coordinated set of white fitness gear that did nothing but favors for her incredible hourglass silhouette.

The Aussie bombshell looked smoking hot in the two-piece set that included a tiny, halterneck-style sports bra. The garment left Tammy’s toned back almost completely bare, and cutoff just below her voluptuous assets to show off her flat midsection and sculpted abs.

Meanwhile, the lower half of her ensemble upped the ante of her look even more. Tammy sported a pair of leggings that hugged her curves in all of the right ways. The bottoms clung tight to her body, defining her toned legs and famous backside that she often flaunts on her Instagram page. Its thick waistband sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and toned tummy even more.

Tammy completed her look with a pair of white sneakers, and opted not to add any jewelry to allow her magnificent physique to take center stage. She also sported a full face of makeup that included a light pink lip, dusting of blush, glowing highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans were far from shy about showing some love for Tammy’s latest social media upload. As of this writing, the double Instagram update has earned more than 75,000 likes after just two hours of going live – and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post to leave compliments for the model’s eye-popping display.

“Omg you are so perfect,” one fan wrote.

Another called Tammy their “biggest inspiration.”

“Wow so beautiful! Your eyes are amazing, I could get lost in them,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Tammy has shown off her incredible body on social media. Another recent addition to her feed saw her leaving even less to the imagination in a skimpy, neon green bikini. The snap was also a huge hit with her fans, earning a whopping 260,000+ likes and nearly 1,000 comments since being shared on her page.