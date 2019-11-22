Harry Styles’ New Album Is Inspired By ‘Sadness And Sex’

Harry Styles has written every track on his upcoming second studio album, Fine Line, and has said he took inspiration from his own life experiences, per Music News.

When Styles appeared on Jools Holland’s BBC show, Later… with Jools Holland, he was asked what the album is about.

“Typical stuff really like being sad, having sex and stuff. It’s what everything’s about really,” Harry stated.

Jools joked that he should change the name of his TV show to ‘Sadness and Sex’ as it is a theme that appears to be common within popular music.

“But not sad sex, sad sex is… no,” Styles said.

Holland also asked Harry about the songwriters he looks up to and what songs he wishes he had written.

“Maybe ‘Right Down The Line’ by Gerry Rafferty. I just love it, it’s a groove,” the “Sign of the Times” chart-topper explained.

He also said any Harry Nilsson song because when he’s in the studio creating new tracks, he listens to him a lot. Styles expressed that his love for Nilsson is strong because he’s good at not taking it too seriously and feels he should be the same way sometimes.

Harry admitted that his upcoming LP is a lot more fun than his debut.

“I had a lot more fun making it. I think the first record, I was subconsciously making any fun songs a little bit. With the first one, I feel I was trying not to get it wrong a bit too much so I kind of feel like I was bowling with the sides up but I’ve taken them off now.”

The lead single from the record, “Lights Up,” achieved instant commercial success, peaking at No. 17 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and No. 3 in the U.K., per Billboard.

Fine Line consists of 12 tracks and will be released on December 13.

To promote the record, Styles will embark on a world tour across Europe and North America next year, titled “Love On Tour.”

He is scheduled to kick off the tour in the U.K. in Birmingham in April. The whole European leg will be supported by King Princess.

The North American leg is expected to start in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in late June and will continue throughout the continent for the next couple of months.

Last weekend, Harry hosted and performed two of his latest singles “Lights Up” and “Watermelon Sugar” on the show. During his opening monologue, he threw shade at former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik.