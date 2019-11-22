Hilde Osland Flaunts Curves In Purple Bodysuit While Taking Sexy Selfie

Norwegian bombshell Hilde Osland showed off her incredible figure on Friday when she uploaded a sexy selfie in which she wore a skintight, purple bodysuit.

In the update, Hilde was posing on a floor in a room in front of a mirror. In the background, a guitar case leaned a against a while wall. She was in a squat position sitting on one foot with her other leg in front of her. The photo was rather close, giving her followers a good look at her body.

Her long-sleeved bodysuit featured a low-cut neckline that showed off her ample chest. The suit also had high-cut legs that put her toned thighs on display. The tight number also called attention to her hourglass shape. Hilde added a bit of color — and fun — to the photo with a pair of colorful thigh-high striped socks.

The beauty’s makeup was perfect for the picture and featured smoky eye shadow and eye liner, thick lashes, contoured cheeks and peach color on her lips. She wore her hair up in two messy buns on each side of her head with her bangs and a few tendrils shaping her face. She added a bit of bling to the look with a gold choker, a pendant necklace, a bracelet and hoop earrings. She sported a white color on her nails. Hilde tilted her head slightly as she gave the camera a sly smile.

In the post’s caption, she mentioned she was comfortable in the bodysuit, which came from Hot Miami Styles.

Her fans gushed over how pretty she looked in the picture. Many left kiss and heart emoji, but some fans had more to say about her purple outfit.

“Gorgeous body and legs,” said one fan.

“You look great in anything,” commented one follower.

Some fans complimented Hilde on her cute hairstyle.

“I love your hair it’s so cute in this pic,” one admirer wrote.

“Love you’re hair like that and the outfit is so great you’re so stunning wish you a great weekend,” one commenter chimed in.

The Australian beauty knows how to rock just about any outfit. She has many looks ranging from elegant to cute, and they are all amazing. She recently thrilled her fans in a stunning sheer dress that showed off her curves. Her followers also seem to love her bikini shots. Her natural good looks along with her fabulous physique have helped her secure modeling jobs with several fashion brands including Fashion Nova.