Carrie Underwood Denies New Song ‘Drinking Alone’ Is About A One-Night Stand

Carrie's opening up about her sexy new single.

Carrie Underwood made it pretty clear that her sexy new song “Drinking Alone” definitely isn’t about a one-night stand. The talented country singer spoke out about all the speculation that’s currently surrounding her latest single in a new interview, where she denied that the track is about having a few drinks in a bar and then heading home with a stranger for the night.

Despite the track having some very sexy themes and suggesting two people may have spent some time together after a night of drinking following their respective breakups, Carrie recently said that she made sure that there’s a line that was never crossed when she wrote the song alongside songwriters David Garcia and Brett James.

“I had the title, and we just kind of started,” the star explained of how the song came about from just having the title, per Pop Culture, adding that she knew that it could potentially “have gone to a very sad, emotional place” but she still wanted to make it about a strong central female character.

“I love the fact that this is a break-up song,” Carrie then continued, as she admitted she imagined the two characters saying to one another, “‘I’m here at the bar drinking my pain away. You and me can hang out.'”

But fans shouldn’t think that the female character in the song actually went home with the guy she met and shared some drinks with at the bar, as Carrie made it very clear that it was never her intention when writing for the two to get too close.

“I love that the character – I was like, ‘I don’t want her going home with him.’ I don’t want any of that. I just want it to be like, ‘Okay we’ll just hang out. We’ll drink. We’ll maybe share a corner booth kiss,'” she said, referring to pretty suggestive lyrics within the song, which is taken from her 2018 album Cry Pretty.

The mom of two then added that she imagined the two characters saying to one another when she was writing the song, “‘This isn’t a thing. I’m not looking to start a new relationship… Let’s just let whatever this is be what this is right now.'”

But while Carrie’s making it clear that her latest hit isn’t quite as sexual as it may sound, there’s no doubting that the music video – which she officially released on November 20 – most definitely set pulses racing.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the star got pretty sultry in the video as she acted out some of the lyrics in the track. The “Southbound” singer performed on stage in a slinky sheer mesh ensemble and could also be seen sharing a strong drink with a handsome stranger as she portrayed the song’s main character.