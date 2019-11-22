‘RHONY’ Star Ramona Singer Lashes Out At Gizelle Bryant, Claps Bizarrely After Being Called Out As A Diva

Ramona Singer shooed Gizelle Bryant away from a photo at an event over the summer.

Ramona Singer was put on the spot about her diva behavior at an event over the summer while filming a special one-hour episode of Watch What Happens Live at BravoCon last weekend.

According to a November 19 report from All About the Real Housewives, host Andy Cohen kicked off a game of “Squash That Beef” by welcoming the Real Housewives of New York City cast member to the front of the stage with Real Housewives of Potomac cast member Gizelle Bryant, who called her out for dissing her in The Hamptons in July.

After Cohen reminded the sold-out audience that Singer had shooed Bryant out of a photo, Singer defended herself.

“I said, ‘I’ll do the photo after I do it first with the host. Then, we will do another photo,'” Singer alleged.

“Who did you say that to?” Bryant wondered as the crowd erupted in laughter.

Although Singer insisted that the proof was on Instagram, there doesn’t appear to be any footage of any such thing and Bryant made it clear that she was not convinced as she repeatedly shook her head. In response, Singer began clapping her hands obnoxiously as she told Bryant to go watch the videos on Instagram.

As the taping continued, Cohen offered Singer a chance to apologize or set the record straight with Bryant but as she confirmed she was truly sorry for their Hamptons encounter and claimed she never meant to hurt Bryant’s feelings, Bryant told her fellow Real Housewives star that her feelings weren’t hurt.

“You were just rude! That’s all,” Bryant told her.

“She’s wrong, I’m right!” Singer insisted.

After Singer snubbed Bryant at the Hamptons event in July, she posted a photo of herself with the event’s host, Flaviana Matata, and her former Real Housewives of New York City co-star, Kristen Taekman, on Instagram.

Singer and Bryant bickered for several seconds before Cohen cut them off and asked Bryant if she would accept Singer’s apology. However, before Bryant could answer, the audience began yelling, “No!” Right away, Singer was caught off-guard and said that she is no longer sorry for what happened between herself and Bryant months ago.

Later on in the Watch What Happens Live taping, Singer was confronted by both Dolores Catania and Vicki Gunvalson, both of whom have taken issue with Singer’s diva behavior in the past, as part of Cohen’s “Squash That Beef” segment.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Singer also caused a stir at BravoCon after she dissed former co-star Bethenny Frankel and suggested the new season of The Real Housewives of New York City would be better without her.