Sofia Vergara Rocks Cute Floral Swimsuit & Matching Sunhat In Gorgeous Throwback: ‘The ’80s’

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara left fans speechless with yet another fabulous throwback photo she shared to Instagram. The 47-year-old stunner celebrated Throwback Thursday with a gorgeous pic from the early days of her modeling career and was rewarded with more that 70,000 likes from her adoring admirers.

The stunning update saw the Colombian-born beauty rocking whimsical beach apparel that caught the eye with both its revealing design and colorful palette. Sofia wore a chic, open-back swimsuit in an intense shade of navy blue, which beautifully complemented her fair skin. The stylish one-piece was adorned with countless fleurs-de-lis in a contrasting gold color.

In keeping with the floral theme of her attire, Sofia topped off her look with a fashionable straw sunhat, which sported a green band that was adorned with large, pink flowers. She didn’t seem to be wearing any other accessories — the eye-pooping hat certainly did the trick, and would have rendered any elaborate jewelry completely redundant.

Her glam was also on point. Sofia donned a bold, red lipstick that offered a striking contrast to her dark-toned swimsuit and made her luscious lips appear even fuller. She also wore a ruby blush and highlighted her beautiful, hazel eyes with a dark eyeliner.

While the photo was not figure-flaunting — the snap was closely cropped to Sofia’s bust and face, leaving her famous bombshell curves hidden from view — the pic did a terrific job at capturing her dazzling beauty. Posing against the backdrop of a rust-colored brick wall, the Hot Pursuit actress shot a smoldering look at the camera. Her dark-blond tresses cascaded from under her hat in unruly waves and fell down her back and over her shoulder in a wild, unkempt style that only enhanced her appeal.

The stunning model showed a bit of skin, flashing a hint of sideboob in the revealing swimsuit. Snapped from a mid-profile pose, she also showed a glimpse of her bare back, exposed in the backless one-piece. Likewise, her slender arm was also on display, as was her sculpted shoulder.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5KPgYzlx2g/

According to the caption, the photo was shot in Puerto Colombia sometime in the ’80s. Sofia added a sparkling heart emoji after the name of the location, which suggested that the proud Colombiana bore a fond memory of the picturesque coastal town.

Fans were captivated by the ’80s bombshell look and showered Sofia with compliments in the comments section. Plenty of followers declared themselves charmed by her ageless beauty, remarking that the fabulous actress looks just as bit as ravishing now as she did 30 years ago.

“You havent [sic] changed at ALL!” exclaimed one person.

“Beautiful since day one,” wrote another, trailed by a string of heart and fire emoji.

“What this is unfair how are you looking same even now,” penned a third Instagrammer.

“You look the same omg,” read a fourth message, followed by two heart-eyes emoji.