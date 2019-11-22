Kaley Cuoco & Husband Karl Cook Wear Matching ‘Top Knots’ While Dining In Thailand

Actress Kaley Cuoco and her hubby, Karl Cook, are getting away from it all — in Thailand. The beauty shared a snap of the two dining at a restaurant in the country Friday morning.

The update showed the couple sitting at a table crowded with plates, several empty bowls and bottles of water. The restaurant appeared to be in an open area, as there were no visible walls and parts of buildings and shops could be seen in the background.

The husband and wife were dressed causally for the occasion. Kaley sported a white t-shirt and Karl wore a light grey t-shirt. The The Big Bang Theory actress was snuggled up to the side of Karl, and it looked as though he had his arm around her. She leaned on her elbows and had her chin in one of her hands as she smiled while looking at her hubby. Karl beamed as he looked back at Kaley. The snap seemed to capture a perfect moment between the two lovebirds.

Kaley looked gorgeous in the snap. She was makeup-free, and her skin appeared to be dewy with sweat. She wore her hair in a messy bun on the top of her head. Karl also sported a top bun. They were definitely rocking the laid-back look.

In the caption, Kaley called attention to their matching hairstyles while also mentioning they were Thailand.

Fans raved over how cute the couple looked in the snap. Within an hour of going live the update racked in over 70,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Honestly, u 2 [sic] are just the cutest! Always bring a smile to my face when I see ur posts,” wrote one follower.

“That’s it you are complete you have everything you need all I want in life is to find a girl that look at me the way you are looking at him,” joked a second fan.

“Yall [sic] have to be the realest couple on the planet!!! Love the true life antics you share with everyone,” a third commenter wrote.

Another follower said Thailand was a wonderful place to vacation — and eat.

“Oh enjoy. I haven’t been to Thailand since my honeymoon 13 years ago. It’s is such a beautiful place, the people are divine and the food is heaven,” the fan said.

Fans seem to love it when Kaley shares candid snaps from her life online. She recently shared a cute photo of her eating ice cream at Fridays. There is little doubt that they will be looking to her Instagram page to keep up with her adventure abroad.