Abby Dowse Takes Comfy To Another Level In Booty Shorts And Cropped Hoodie That Exposes Major Underboob

Abby Dowse is slaying Instagram yet again.

On Friday, November 22, the blond bombshell sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page with a new photo that was an instant hit with her 1.6 million followers. In the shot, the 30-year-old sat on her knees in an all-white room, looking weekend-ready in a coordinated “comfy set” from Fashion Nova.

The ensemble could be considered modest for Abby, who often leaves very little to the imagination on her Instagram in itty-bitty swimwear or sexy lingerie. Still, the look was sure to turn some heads – and not just because of its bold, bright green color.

Abby sent pulses racing in the two-piece set that boasted a cropped hoodie that certainly pushed the limits of the social media platform. The garment cut off half way through her bust, revealing that she was going braless underneath. A major amount of underboob was left well within eyesight as she posed for the snap – and her fans hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

On her lower half, Abby sported a pair of matching booty shorts that upped the ante of her look even more. The tiny bottoms featured a daringly cheeky design that just barely covered her backside in full, showcasing her toned thighs and offering a teasing glance at her derriere. Its waistband was cinched high up on her hips with a drawstring that almost appeared longer than the shorts themselves. This accentuated her trim waist and flat midsection, though the area hardly seemed to need help earning any recognition.

Abby completed her look with hoop earrings and a pair of knee-high tube socks that were white with green stripes. She wore her platinum tresses up in a messy ponytail, which was secured with a green scrunchie. She also sported a full face of makeup that included a glossy pink lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It didn’t take long for fans of the social media sensation to shower her new Instagram upload with love. The shot had earned nearly 19,000 within just six hours of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds took their admiration a step further by flocking to the comments section, where many left compliments for Abby’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Looking absolutely stunning as always my love,” one person wrote.

“Green looks great on you,” said another.

“Oh my god you are breathtaking,” commented a third.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5GZDG6JgO6/

This is hardly the first time that Abby has flaunted her impressive figure on social media. Earlier this week, she delighted her fans again with another sizzling Instagram snap that saw her posing on the beach in a string bikini and sheer, mesh cove-up dress that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The look also proved popular with her fans, earning more than 27,000 likes and 552 comments since going live on her page.