Victoria’s Secret’s Lorena Rae Wows In A Strapless Bikini In New Video

Lorena spotted a rainbow as she stripped down to her bikini.

Victoria’s Secret model Lorena Rae put her flawless body on show for a new video shared to her Instagram account. The stunning German beauty gave her 1.7 million followers a good look at her fit bikini body this week as she shared a sneak peek behind the scenes at her latest swimwear shoot.

In the clip, Lorena could be seen striking several very sultry poses in her strapless two-piece for the camera in front of the ocean during a professional bikini photo shoot on the Caribbean island of St. Barts.

The star — who walked her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last year — posed right on the very edge of a balcony patio with the gorgeous blue ocean and a giant rainbow behind her. The picturesque scenery was even set off with a white boat on the water that sped off into the distance.

The 25-year-old struck her first seductive pose as she sat down on a white mat on the floor. As she knelt down, the beauty adjusted the straps on her blue bikini bottoms, which were high-waited to highlight her mile-long legs.

Lorena then dove forward as she leaned into her next pose. She kept her legs bent underneath her body as she stretched her arms out in front of her and let her brunette highlighted hair flow down around her face.

The gorgeous model then changed things up by lying on her front and facing the camera with her long legs stretched out behind her.

She revealed in the caption that she couldn’t believe the gorgeous scenery she was posing in front of and called her trip to tropical St. Barts “insane.”

Lorena appeared to mix business with pleasure in the Caribbean, as she made the trip to celebrate friend and fellow Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor’s wedding to Johnny “Dex” Barbara last week.

The star tagged the swimwear brand Solid & Striped as well as photographer Terence Connors in her post. She set her poses to the song “Fine And Mellow” by Billie Holiday.

The gorgeous video has already been viewed more than 246,000 times and has also received more than 160 comments from fans, many of whom shared their thoughts on her sizzling bikini shoot.

Loading...

“Wow amazing,” one fan wrote with a heart eye emoji.

Another called the supermodel “stunning” with the same emoji and several red hearts.

“You’re stunning,” a third person commented.

Another message left on the video read, “Wooooow” with multiple bomb emoji.

The latest look at her swimwear came shortly after Lorena was recently spotted on social media in a white bathing suit in a promotional shot for Devon’s swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim.