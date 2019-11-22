‘RHOBH’ Star Teases ‘Lisa Rinna Lips’ Makeup Line Could Be Coming Very Soon

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star is getting into the lipstick business.

Lisa Rinna says her long-awaited makeup line could be coming soon. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star dropped the news at BravoCon in New York City after a fan asked her about the lipstick she was wearing.

During a panel at the first-ever fan fest, Rinna, 56, was asked about the light pink lip color she was wearing. The star revealed she was wearing MAC’s Kinda Sexy matte lipstick topped with a Nars gloss, but then she hinted that she may soon be swapping the makeup counter products for her own brand, according to People.

“Soon you might be able to buy my very own lip gloss,” Rinna teased. “Oops! Did I just give you a little somethin’ somethin’? I don’t know, maybe Lisa Rinna Lips is coming soon!”

Rinna did not give further details such as a release date or information on where her cosmetic products will be sold. Fans know that Rinna is a major pitchwoman on the home shopping network QVC, so it would be surprising if her lipsticks, glosses, and other lip-related products don’t show up there, complete with an easy-pay plan.

Still, when the reality star was asked if her new products will be sold on QVC alongside her Lisa Rinna Collection fashion line, she told the crowd, “I’m going to sell it anywhere I can!”

The Bravo star’s tease about Lisa Rinna Lips comes just over a month after she posted a teaser about her upcoming endeavor to her Instagram page. In early October, Rinna described herself as a “lip pioneer” but did give any other details about her upcoming beauty project.

It’s clear that Rinna is trying to get a piece of the pie in the wake of Kylie Jenner’s lucrative lip kit empire. And based on the fact that Rinna’s line will be called Lisa Rinna Lips, it’s doubtful she’ll be peddling eye shadow palettes. Rinna seems to be focusing on what she knows best with a lip-themed makeup line.

While she is an actress, model, reality star, and businesswoman, Rinna’s lips have long been her claim to fame. The wife of Harry Hamlin has been vocal about the fact that she got silicone implants in her lips decades ago, and she even credits her puffy pout for helping her career.

There is no word if Rinna’s business venture will be documented on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The stars of the Bravo reality show are currently filming the milestone 10th season of the show and production is expected to wrap in early December.