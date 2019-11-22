Hope Beel Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Bikini While Enjoying Turks & Caicos Islands Getaway

Bikini model Hope Beel took to Instagram to flaunt her curves in a skimpy two-piece in her latest Instagram update.

The beauty was on a yacht somewhere in the ocean around the Turks and Caicos Islands. She looked to be enjoying the sunshine and perfect weather while leaning up against the side of the boat.

The update captured Hope from her thigh up, giving followers a nice look at her hourglass shape. Her bikini was a red-and-white striped number that featured a classic triangle top that covered just enough of her voluptuous chest to keep the photo safe for Instagram. The classic style bottoms were equally revealing, showing off her curvy hips. Hope flaunted her tight abs as she posed with one hand on a rail and another in her hair. Her bronze skin looked flawless as it glowed in the sun.

The beauty wore a face full of makeup that included dark brows, contoured cheeks, and a pink color on her lips. Her hair was in two low pigtails that fell over each shoulder. She accessorized the look with two gold starfish pendant necklaces. She sported a pair of sunglasses as she looked at something off to the side with a sexy pout on her face.

The blue ocean and thin clouds in the sky were part of the background in the photo. A faint rainbow could be seen in the distance behind the model, giving the snap a dreamy feel.

In the caption, Hope indicated that the snap was from her recent stay in the tropical location, adding she was feeling under the weather when she shared the update.

Many of her followers told her to get well soon, but others couldn’t help but comment on her incredible physique.

“Amazing body!! You’re so sexy Hope!!” one follower wrote.

Loading...

“Hope, you are gorgeous. And that body … wow!” commented a second fan.

“The QUEEN of Turks and Caicos!” wrote a third follower.

“Close to perfection. Keep up the good work,” said a fourth admirer.

Hope certainly has the body for looking perfect in a bikini. It is something she has to work for, and she often shares photos and videos of her working out in the gym. It seems that even when she is on location, she doesn’t take much time off from exercising. She recently uploaded a video of herself working out while she was on location in Tulum, Mexico.