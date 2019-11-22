Victoria’s Secret’s Devon Windsor Sizzles In A Bridal Bikini At The Beach

Devon's stripping down to her white bikini to hit the beach with her new husband.

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor showed off her bridal glow in her special swimwear in new shots shared to Instagram. Just days after she wed Johnny “Dex” Barbara in a romantic ceremony in St. Barts, the 25-year-old star shared sizzling snaps of herself as she rocked a bridal bikini and swimsuit on the beach with her new husband.

The snaps, which she shared with her 1.7 million followers on November 21, showed the beauty with her light blond hair tied up as she hit the coast of the Caribbean island and struck several sultry poses. The first showed her as she walked alongside the ocean in a beaded white bathing suit that gave fans serious bride vibes.

The gorgeous one-piece featured pearls all the way across the bodice and across the thin straps that stretched over her shoulders. The swimwear had cut-outs across her waist to show off more skin, while Devon opted for a lace cover-up that she draped across her arms.

In the second snap, the star showed off a different look as she shared a kiss with her new husband. As she posed with her man on the beach, the model slipped into a white lace bikini with long lace straps that tied behind her neck.

She paired the top with skimpy white bottoms that had several lace frills that stretched down the back of her legs. As for Johnny, he paired a white shirt with patterned dark shorts for the frolic on the beach with his supermodel wife.

Another in the multi-photo upload was a black and white look at the couple as they walked hand in hand on the sand and posed for the camera.

Devon also posted a better look at her fun lace bikini, which featured a halter neck and high-waisted bottoms. In those snaps, the model and swimwear designer had the word “Johnny” written in white paint across her chest, while her husband had her name written across his as he went shirtless.

The star tagged her swimwear line in the photos, suggesting the swimsuit and her bikini were both special pieces for her big day designed by her own company, Devon Windsor Swim, which she launched earlier this year.

She also gave a nod to their sunny wedding location, as she wrote in the caption in French “Love On The Beach.”

Fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts and their congratulations.

“That suit though,” one fan wrote with an eye hart emoji, adding, “Congrats.”

Another Instagram user commented, “You were the most beautiful bride @devwindsor and @johnnydex the handsomest groom EVER.”

A third called the sweet photos “so beautiful.”

The batch of uploads has already received more than 52,000 likes and over 240 comments in the first 12 hours since Devon shared it online.

She previously gave Instagram fans a look at how she prepared for her big day. She posted a gorgeous video of herself running along the beach in a different white swimsuit prior to her nuptials last week.