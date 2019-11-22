Donny Osmond Thrills Instagram Fans With Throwback Video From 1971

Donny Osmond thrilled his Instagram fans with a throwback video from 1971, taken when the singer was at the height of his teen idol popularity. He was seen performing a song with singer Nancy Sinatra, the daughter of legendary crooner Frank Sinatra.

The duo was seen on stage performing the song “Teach Me How to Dance” from the television special, Movin’ With Nancy, On Stage. The special was filmed from Nancy’s Las Vegas nightclub act, where she had appeared with the Osmonds,

Both Donny and Nancy wore the height of 1970s fashion.

Nancy, 31 at the time of the performance, sported a glamourous sparkly gown, purple with an illusion top and a criss-cross pattern of rhinestone accents across her chest and shoulders. Her hair was long and full, worn in a fashion typical of the era. Her face sported a neutral makeup palette except for black eyeliner in a cat’s eye style.

Donny, 14 at the time of the video, wore his favorite color, purple, matching Nancy’s outfit. His accent turtleneck in the hue stood out against a white suit and vest.

The two would first revisit their duet together when Nancy appeared on Donny & Marie’s talk show in April of 1999 where the clip was shown to the audience and Donny spoke of his crush on Nancy at the time.

An audio clip of his admission was posted to a blog honoring the Sinatra family.

Fans were thrilled at the throwback clip, taking many of the singer’s admirers of the singer back to a time when they harbored their own crushes on the teen idol.

During that period, Donny was emerging as a solo artist and continued to perform alongside his brothers Alan, Wayne, Merrill, and Jay in their family band, The Osmonds.

“Looks kinda like ‘puppy love,’ ” quipped one fan of the singer, using the title of one of Donny’s most famous songs in their Instagram comment.

“OMG, the smile on your face is priceless! What a great memory. Thanks for sharing!” said a second social media user.

A third fan remarked, “Bringing back memories of such wonderful times. Watching you brings back my butterflies.”

This week of 1972 we set off for our 1st #UKTour. As luck would have it, I returned to the UK for a speaking engagement this week. It felt great to be back as I recalled memories of our 1st tour there. For anyone who was there, what do you remember from that tour?#WBW #TheOsmonds pic.twitter.com/421kMUxaGz — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) October 30, 2019

Donny Osmond has worked with many of the greatest musicians and performers in current history throughout his career in the entertainment business, which spans almost 60 years, including Nancy Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Andy Williams, Farah Fawcett, Chuck Norris, Tina Turner, and The Jacksons.

Personal setbacks for the performer included a transition period after the cancellation of his variety show with sister Marie Osmond in the late 1970s. Donny attempted to move forward into a new phase of his career, sans screaming teenaged fans.

This uncertain time lasted for almost 10 years until the late 1980s when Donny was promoted as a mystery singer on the tune “Soldier of Love.” The song was a hit, his identity was revealed, giving him another chance at reinventing his career.

In the 1990s, Donny found fame on the theater stage in the lead role of Joseph in the play Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat for over 2,000 performances. He also played Gaston in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway.

After 11 yrs & 1,730 shows, we just finished the final performance of our #DonnyandMarie Vegas residency. ????"May tomorrow be a perfect day, May you find love & laughter along the way. May God keep you in his tender care, 'till he brings us together again. Goodnight everybody!"???? pic.twitter.com/AqkLZM7ltK — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) November 17, 2019

Donny Osmond recently closed out an 11-year residency at The Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas alongside sister Marie Osmond. He is currently finishing work on his 61st album.