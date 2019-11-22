Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Visit Las Vegas Wedding Venue In ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’ Throwback Video

The official Instagram page for Live with Kelly and Ryan posted a throwback video of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos revisiting the Las Vegas venue where they were wed in 1996, including commentary from both the actors and sweet retro videos and images.

In honor of Live‘s series of shows in Sin City, the clip was posted to the show’s social media for fans who might not have seen the original video, which was taken six months after the couple had celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in 2010.

The clip began with videos of both Kelly and Mark explaining what led them to stand alone at the altar of The Chapel of the Bells in Las Vegas that fateful day.

After dating for quite some time and being involved in an on-camera relationship on the daytime soap All My Children, Kelly and Mark revealed they had an argument and had broken up over something “stupid.”

Kelly then revealed a fact about what led them to marry that some fans might not have known, that an appearance on Live had everything to do with them getting back together and leading the couple on to the path of marriage.

As seen in the clip, the couple had previously agreed to appear together in a 1996 segment of Live with Regis and Kathie Lee. After not speaking for several days, sparks flew between them and Mark asked Kelly if she wanted to go for a walk in the park near his apartment. After an evening of pizza, wine and lots of talking, Mark asked Kelly if she would marry him.

Her response? “Ask me again when you’re serious.”

Mark stressed he was, reminded her they were both off the next day from work and that they should elope to Las Vegas.

The clip then showed the couple Las Vegas’ Chapel of the Bells, where Kelly became emotional standing in front of the brightly lit venue, stating the place to her was “heaven on earth.”

The couple walked down the aisle together, “scared” as Kelly put it, with the actress holding plastic flowers. After the ceremony, the duo was handed a cassette tape of the ceremony, told by the woman behind the counter “just in case he tries to deny it in the morning.”

The biggest takeaway from the video was Kelly calling Mark “cheap” after he paid a little under $120.00 for the ceremony, using the no-frills package. In the throwback video, the chapel gave the couple a wedding cake, their first ever, which they cut and fed to one another.

Twenty-four years and three children later, the couple is still committed to their marriage and family, which includes Michael, Lola and Joaquin Consuelos.

Celebrity friends, including Dancing with the Stars, judge Carrie Ann Inaba said of the video in the comments section of the post, “Love this story!!! Love you both. And now I’m crying.”

Jenna Dewan commented with a series of little red heart emojis.

“I’ve been watching you guys since all my children. So glad you guys are still together,” said a fan of the couple.

“This is the best love story! You guys are such an inspiration!”

Live with Kelly and Ryan concludes it’s week-long sequence of shows in Las Vegas with today’s broadcast.