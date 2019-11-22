Jason Derulo Displays His ‘Anaconda’ In Soaking Wet Underwear Shot & The Response Is Hilarious

Jason Derulo has teased his 5 million Instagram followers with a soaking wet underwear shot and his fans seem to have their eyes focused somewhere in particular.

The “Don’t Wanna Go Home” hitmaker shared a photo of himself standing up directly facing the camera. He is surrounded by a foggy environment while appearing soaking wet. Derulo is completely topless, accessorizing himself with a few gold chains. He has on a pair of underwear with no pants and shoes on. His muscular arms, abs, and legs are on display as well as his many tattoos but one thing fans seem to be commenting on is his bulge.

Jason geotags his post with Bali and writes a simple “good mornin'” caption with a water splash emoji.

According to The Sun, one of his followers questioned what he had in his underwear. The “Talk Dirty” chart-topper simply replied with “anaconda,” comparing his down below to a large snake.

In the span of 20 hours, his post racked up more than 313,000 likes and over 16,800 comments, proving to have made an impact on his audience.

“Well, I didn’t expect to see this today lmao! But I ain’t mad!” one user wrote.

“I think you have a huge diet coke bottle inside that boxers,” another shared.

“What animal are you hiding in your pants?” a third fan questioned.

“Sweet Mary mother of god,” a fourth follower commented adding the eyes and aubergine emoji.

Buzzfeed noted a user named Marina Bitsch who commented with a message that explained that Jason is a wonderful person who moves hearts with his music.

Derulo quickly replied with a funny response that said he was going to use that comment as his caption but opted for something else.

The “In My Head” singer is no stranger to posting thirst traps on his Instagram account. He recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and crawled all over the studio floor and acted like a cat to promote his upcoming role in the Cats movie.

Jason also shared a video of himself in his hotel wearing a pair of bright eye-catching underwear. He appeared shower fresh while he paraded around his hotel.

For his latest EP artwork, 2Sides (Side 1), Derulo showed off his muscular physique in a black-and-white shot. His face was not shown on the cover because it had been taken from the back of him but it did display Jason’s toned back and arms which he raised in front of what appeared to be a mirror.