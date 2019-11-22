Natalie Roser Wears Cheeky Shorts & Sports Bra To Promote Alo Sale

Natalie Roser stunned her fans by showing off her bikini-ready body in a recent Instagram post. The model took to social media in a sexy workout outfit guaranteed to grab her fans’ attention. And judging by the outpouring of heart emoji on the image, she certainly succeeded in her goal.

The Maxim model looked stunning in an athleisure outfit from Alo, a brand that she’s an ambassador for. She was proud of the fact that Alo is currently having a very rare sale and offered her followers a discount code to use at checkout when they shopped online.

The blonde bombshell wore a white sports bra with the logo splashed across the front. The comfortable bra had broad straps for extra support, yet does not hinder movement for those working out. Natalie put her cleavage on display and also showed off her rock-hard abs as she busted a few moves.

Natalie wore a skimpy pair of shorts that highlighted her toned thighs and tiny waist. The shorts had two layers and seemed to be super comfy with its elasticated waist and drawstring detail. The white bottom layer was made from a stretchy fabric, while the ultraviolet top layer was made from a cool micromesh material.

The Australian beauty beamed for the camera and showed off her pearly whites while lifting a dumbbell to her shoulder. The exercise move allowed her fans to see her well-developed triceps, visible evidence that she’s dedicated to her fitness regime. In the background, various exercise equipment can be seen.

Although Natalie wore no visible accessories, she made the most of her natural beauty. She wore her hair in a top knot and allowed some of her blonde tresses to softly frame her face. Natalie wore a full face of makeup but kept it natural-looking at the same time. She defined her brows, wore eyeliner and mascara, swept some bronzer across her cheeks, and painted a delicate shade of pink lipstick on her perfect pout.

Loading...

Of course, Natalie’s fans showed their appreciation for her cheerful post. The social media star has over 1.1 million fans who faithfully follow her posts. This particular image has already garnered over likes, while many also commented on the pic.

“WOW! you never cease to AMAZE!!! If you ever do posters I’m buying one immediately,” one fan complimented the model.

Another fan was simply blown away by Natalie’s gorgeous smile, “It is impossible to see you smiling and not smile back.”