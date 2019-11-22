Elon Musk Reveals New ‘Tesla Cybertruck’

The new electric pickup truck is made of virtually impenetrable steel and is set to disrupt the automotive market.

Tesla’s new Cybertruck, unveiled Thursday, looks like something out of a Ridley Scott sci-fi dystopia and is finally available for pre-order after years of secrecy and development.

According to Forbes, Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla, debuted the vehicle on Thursday to a packed house at the Tesla Design Center in Los Angeles. Jagged, steely and austere, the titan of an automobile withstood ballistic projectiles, close-range pummeling with steel balls and several enthusiastic attempts at battering its doors with a sledgehammer. Aside from superficial starburst cracks on the front and rear passenger windows, the Cybertruck remained virtually unblemished. The pickup can stash and charge a companion ATV in its cargo bed and is fully electric, marking another successful addition to Musk’s expanding fleet of non-emission vehicles.

This is Tesla’s first foray into the pickup market, which is the largest segment of the American automotive industry. Pickups account for 2 million new automobiles on the road each year, and are typically produced by veteran manufacturers like Ford and GM.

Car enthusiasts are excited at the vehicle’s specifications and potential for on-road performance. C-Net notes that the Cybertruck can accelerate to 60 mph in under three seconds, and will go on to complete a quarter-mile distance at around 11 seconds. Its exoskeleton is made of stainless steel alloy, and the interior cabin can seat six passengers. The new Tesla pickup is also able to tow 14,000 pounds, which is a compelling feature for anyone tasked with transporting large freight or cargo.

Musk first mentioned plans for the truck without fanfare in 2012, and the project has been shrouded in secrecy ever since. The tech entrepreneur promised a 2019 debut to market and was able to deliver with Thursday’s demonstration. A commercial roll-out is expected by the end of 2022, according to Tesla’s website.

Musk was intent on engineering a vehicle that would really challenge the typical designs common throughout the automotive industry. He allegedly drew inspiration for the vehicle’s concept from stealth fighter jets.

“It doesn’t look like anything else. We were able to make the skin out of ultra-hard stainless steel. Really hard.”

He didn’t attempt any market research before designing the truck, arguing, “If you don’t love the product, you should not expect that others will.”

Tesla fans and car enthusiasts flooded Twitter with praise for Tesla’s innovation, with many users remarking on the pickup’s stylish design.

Finally my boy @elonmusk made the car I always drew when I was five.

????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????@Tesla #Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/Oshhn9srTR — Ian Hecox (@SmoshIan) November 22, 2019

Loading...

Cybertruck is amazing for many reasons and one being that @elonmusk doesn’t do stereotypes. The idea that ‘guys in construction’ would not drive it is an old fool’s cartoon stereotype. Tesla dropped the highest spec truck and everyone is going to want it. #CYBRTRK #Tesla pic.twitter.com/8JLZi08dbm — Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) November 22, 2019

Tesla is now accepting a refundable downpayment towards the Cybertruck, which retails starting at $39,000.