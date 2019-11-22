WWE News: Disgraced Former Superstar Reveals That He’s Been In Touch With Company Official

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore spoke about a recent conversation he had with the company’s senior director of talent relations, Mark Carrano.

As quoted by Wrestling Inc., Amore revealed that the pair discussed Big Cass, another former WWE superstar who teamed with Amore and has a friendship with him in real life. Cass has been experiencing some personal dilemmas in recent months, and Amore informed Carrano about them.

“I unblocked Mark Carrano and we spoke recently about Big Cass, but it had nothing to do with me or the biz. I just let them know that when you guys fired that man, he wasn’t in a good way and you knew it. Now help him.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cass was fired following a series of backstage incidents that stemmed from his mental health and drinking problems. At the time of this writing, the former superstar is currently in rehab, but according to Amore, he’s showing no signs of wrestling again in the near future.

“He’s doing everything he possibly can to be the best version of himself. Will we ever see him in tights again? Honestly, I can’t tell you. I have no idea. I just know one thing: [Cass] is not the same guy that [has] been walking around the past couple of years.”

Prior to entering rehab earlier this year, Cass got into a confrontation with All Elite Wrestling superstar Joey Janela at an independent show. The incident has since prompted Amore to criticize Janela, but it was one of the catalysts for Cass getting the help he needs.

Cass was reportedly on good terms with WWE officials before entering rehab. The same can’t be said about Amore, however, who appears to have burned his bridges with the company.

Amore was fired in 2018 after sexual assault allegations against him became public knowledge. The charges were dropped a few months later, but WWE has continued to distance itself from the former superstar ever since.

Amore appeared at last year’s Survivor Series pay-per-view as a member of the audience and was caught on camera making rude hand gestures. He was kicked out of the arena afterwards.

As documented by talkSPORT, Triple H revealed that the company doesn’t want to be associated with Amore. The comments from “The Game” were in response to rumors that Amore and Cass were returning to NXT for its debut on the USA Network earlier this year.