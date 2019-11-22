‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jack Abbott Has An Epiphany About Ashley

Huge new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that as Jack Abbott looks back on his life this Thanksgiving, he has a stunning epiphany about his sister, Ashley.

When Traci (Beth Maitland) finishes their Abbott family memoir, Jack (Peter Bergman) reads through it and has some time to reflect on his life. The episode, which is supposed to air on Monday, November 25, is in honor of Bergman’s 30th anniversary with the show. Recently, Bergman discussed the milestone episode with Soap Opera Digest. He revealed that Jack realizes something about his behavior toward his sister, Ashley (Eileen Davidson).

“After their mother left, Jack was like another parent for his two sisters from the time he was a teenager,” Bergman revealed.

Throughout all these years, Jack never stopped seeing himself as a parent to his sisters even though they’re all grown up, and each has had incredibly successful lives.

“So, for one of them to want to be his equal, he was like ‘What do you mean? I’ve been looking out for you my whole life,'” admitted Bergman. “This was another discovery for Jack, that it is his fault he’s always treated Ashely like his little sister, and not the formidable businesswoman she is.”

At long last, Jack finally understands part of why Ashley has been so upset. Last year, Ashley lashed out at Jack, making him believe for several months that John Abbott wasn’t his biological dad. During that time, Jack searched in vain for the man who might have fathered him, and of course, he never found anybody else because it was a lie Ashley made up.

Then, Ashley took all of her Jabot patents and left for Paris to start up a rival company called My Beauty. After that, Ashley even sabotaged Jabot and her brother by planting a chemist in their midst who worked for her. Kerry (Alice Johnson) stayed at Jabot for months, and during that time, she and Jack began a romance that cruelly ended when Ashley’s scheme came to light.

It was an incredibly rough year, but the siblings have come a long way. The rift between them has healed somewhat since Ashley got some breathing room in Paris. Perhaps now that Jack finally sees his part in their animosity clearly, he will learn how to treat Ashley like the grown and successful woman she is instead of the little girl he parented when he was far too young to take on such a responsibility.