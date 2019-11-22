Kelly Clarkson Says Gwen Stefani Had Best ‘Neon Moon’ Vocals During ‘Kellyoke’ With Blake Shelton, John Legend

Kelly Clarkson turned her talk show into a Gwen Stefani lovefest while answering audience members' questions about 'The Voice.'

Kelly Clarkson couldn’t stop gushing about Gwen Stefani when the entire cast of The Voice appeared on Thursday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

When Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend perform together, it’s usually on the set of The Voice. However, Kelly’s viewers were in for a real treat when the foursome teamed up for a special “Kellyoke” performance of the classic Brooks & Dunn song, “Neon Moon.”

Everyone in her studio audience was on their feet, and they cheered loudly as each coach walked through the doors and sang their part of the country tune. The quartet finished the song together, and The Voice host Carson Daly even joined in on guitar.

Later on, Kelly referenced the performance during a different segment of her show. She and her castmates were taking questions from the audience when one fan asked all of the coaches which songs they would all perform if they were auditioning for The Voice.

John said he’d likely choose a song that he already covers when he’s on tour, like “Bridge Over Troubled Water” or “Dancing in the Dark.” However, Gwen Stefani said that she couldn’t choose a song because The Voice isn’t a show that she would do well on.

“I know that this show would not be for me,” she said. “I am from a band that was in a garage, that worked my way up.”

Gwen said that she couldn’t imagine competing on The Voice, but Kelly Clarkson reassured the No Doubt frontwoman that she has amazing vocals. She told Gwen that she was so impressed by her “Neon Moon” performance that she was gushing about how great it was to “everyone backstage.”

“We love country music and grew up on that song,” she said as she motioned to herself and Blake Shelton. “But you were my favorite voice on it.”

“Oh my God, I love you!” Gwen responded.

Gwen then proceeded to give her fellow coach a big hug. She admitted that she feels like the other talented singers on The Voice make her feel a bit insecure about her own vocals, especially her boyfriend. Blake Shelton got to take a bow after what his girlfriend said about him.

“He’s actually the best singer I’ve ever witnessed sing in my entire life,” Gwen gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen also praised Blake later on during the show by sharing a funny anecdote about the way he impressed her family with his manliness.

Viewers witnessed another sweet moment when Kelly Clarkson told Gwen Stefani that she would definitely turn her chair for her on The Voice, saying that she grew up on Gwen’s music and has been a fan of hers since No Doubt’s debut single, “Trapped in a Box,” hit the airwaves in 1992.

The talk show host then turned to Blake to ask what song he would choose to perform if he were competing on The Voice, and his pick was the naughty KISS song, “Lick It Up.” Kelly Clarkson chose a tune that she couldn’t perform back when she was competing on American Idol, “Why” by Annie Lennox.

You can watch Kelly, Gwen, Blake, John, and Carson’s performance of “Neon Moon” below.