WWE News: Steve Austin Shares Honest Thoughts On CM Punk Return

CM Punk made his shock return to WWE television last week when he showed up at the end of WWE Backstage and announced that he was going to “change the culture.” He has since been confirmed as an analyst for the FOX-produced show, and Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin has some thoughts on the matter.

As quoted by 411Mania, Austin appeared on the State of Combat podcast and revealed that he’s happy to see Punk officially engaging with the WWE product again, and he thinks the “Straight Edge Superstar” will excel in his new role.

“CM Punk was a lights out pro-wrestler, great promos, great work, great talent, so to have him back in the fold, obviously, I guess they ironed out whatever they need to iron out, and both sides are happy, so it’s great to have CM Punk back in the pro-wrestling/sports entertainment business. It’s a breath of fresh air because the guy brings a great perspective, great insight, and great opinion on all things sports entertainment.”

Austin appears to think that Punk and WWE have settled their bad blood behind the scenes. However, while the company reportedly gave its blessing for Punk to be a part of the show, he works only needs to answer to FOX officials and reportedly hasn’t had any dealings with WWE management at the time of this writing.

His new role hasn’t done him any favors among members of the WWE locker room, either. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, he criticized Seth Rollins and recommended that “The Architect” delete his Twitter account.

Rollins has been trying to get Punk to wrestle him for the last week, and he didn’t respond positively to Punk’s views of his current situation.

Punk also had some harsh words for Baron Corbin’s recent Friday Night SmackDown promo where he compared Roman Reigns to a small dog. While Punk didn’t attack the performers involved, he did refer to the segment as “garbage.”

The former WWE superstar isn’t impressed with the current product. According to Punk, it’s as diluted and overproduced as it was when he was still wrestling almost six years ago. He did praise the rise of women’s wrestling, but his general views echo those of the WWE Universe’s more critical fans.

Punk’s honest observations are already making WWE Backstage must-see television, and the fact he’s not employed by WWE means that he can be honest without having to worry about receiving any punishment from Vince McMahon and co.