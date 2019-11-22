Barack Obama Says ‘Everybody Needs To Chill Out’ About The 2020 Democratic Candidates

Obama wants Democratic voters to focus on the bigger picture of beating President Donald Trump in 2020 instead of trying to find the perfect Democratic candidate.

Former President Barack Obama held nothing back during a speech he gave to a room of 100 donors who paid top-dollar to be in his presence, touching on the diverse ideologies in the current lineup of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates and telling everyone to “chill out” about worrying about it, hinting at the need to focus on the bigger picture for the 2020 election.

According to The Hill, Obama spoke at a Silicon Valley fundraiser that cost $10,000 just to get in the door. Those willing to shell out $35,000 were lucky enough to grab a selfie with the former president and there was even a $350,000 VIP donor level that bought a bit of personal time with the president during the event.

Obama, who has been largely silent on the happenings in the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president, admitted to the audience that there were vast differences between the large field of candidates, but encouraged the audience to focus on what matters most.

“Everybody needs to chill out about the candidates,” Obama said. “But gin up about the prospect of rallying behind whoever emerges from this process and making sure we’re hitting the ground running.”

Obama spoke with Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez and doubled down on the importance of unifying behind whomever emerges from the field of Democratic candidates.

“The choice is so stark and the stakes are so high that you cannot afford to be ambivalent in this race,” Obama said.

The former two-term president also stated that working toward increasing voter turnout may not be enough to unseat President Donald Trump in 2020.

“We are not going to win just by increasing the turnout of people who already agree with us completely on everything, which is why I’m always suspicious of purity tests during elections,” Obama said, before admitting that the country is “complicated.”

According to CNN, the fundraiser was attended by Steph Curry, guard for the Golden State Warriors, along with his wife, Ayesha Curry. Proceeds from the swanky meet-and-greet go to the DNC’s Democratic Unity Fund, which will eventually benefit the Democratic nominee in the general election.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Obama’s suggestion to not get too deep in the weeds about finding the perfect Democratic candidate come just a few days after he issued a warning to the current slate of candidates, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

At the Democracy Alliance’s annual gathering, Obama spoke to a room of wealthy Democratic donors and essentially warned the 2020 candidates from drifting too far into the left lane of ideology, seemingly taking issue with certain, unnamed candidates’ approach to issues like health care and immigration.