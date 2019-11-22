Robert Pattinson Looks Back Fondly On His ‘Harry Potter’ Days: ‘It Was A Really Nice Environment’

Robert Pattinson reflected on his days as Cedric Diggory in the Harry Potter franchise during a recent “HFPA in Conversation” podcast episode. Us Weekly reports that the actor fondly reminisced about his first press tour and the way he felt on set.

The actor attributes much of his success to landing the role of Cedric. While Twilight might be the franchise he is remembered for most, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is considered Pattinson’s big break.

“It was a really nice environment on Harry Potter. Even compared to movies I’ve done since, it was very protected, the way the kids were treated. I’ve watched on movies where you see a kid who’s got their tutor and it doesn’t exactly seem like they’re really going to school.”

Pattinson was only 18-years-old at the time of filming and had no idea how big his career would get once the movie wrapped. While reflecting on his time shooting Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Pattinson recalled how awestruck he felt during the film’s first official press tour. He claims there was a sense of disbelief that he had landed such a fantastic project.

Us Weekly reports the star saying, “I really like that movie … I wouldn’t be acting if it wasn’t for that.”

Thankfully, Harry Potter was only the tip of the iceberg for Pattinson. Since then, he has starred in numerous films, many of which have received critical acclaim. The actor has been having something of a renaissance lately with roles in arthouse horror flicks like A24’s The Lighthouse and even the caped crusader himself, Batman. Pattinson is set to play Bruce Wayne in the buzzworthy Matt Reeves-directed movie due for release in 2021. He’ll star alongside other big-name actors like Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, and Paul Dano.

Before he began acting in more serious, award-worthy films, the former Harry Potter star played the broodingly handsome vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise. Some people may have only discovered Pattinson recently as he becomes attached to projects with critical acclaim, but many fans have stuck with the actor since his early days in the young adult franchise.

For a long time, Pattinson’s main fanbase was composed primarily of teenage girls. He is somewhat infamous for critiquing the franchise he was part of for so long.

However, now that his Twilight days are long behind him, the British actor claims he can now appreciate some of the better moments.

“It’s lovely now that the mania is not so intense,” said Pattinson during the podcast.