Lindsie Chrisley Reveals On ‘Coffee Convos’ Podcast She Suffered A Miscarriage After Having Her Son

On an all-new episode of the Coffee Convos podcast which aired on Thursday, hosts Lindsie Chrisley and Kailyn Lowry sat down with Monica Ten-Kate, also known as Monica the Medium. It was on the podcast that Lindsie revealed she suffered a miscarriage after the birth of her son according to a report from OK! Magazine.

Speaking to the women, Monica stated that Kailyn has had three miscarriages as well as one abortion. She then sensed that the former Chrisley Knows Best star had a miscarriage, which Lindsie then confirmed. She revealed that the miscarriage happened before she knew the gender of her baby, but Monica felt that the baby was a girl.

“I feel like this little girl [you lost], she’s [watching Jackson saying], ‘That’s my brother! I see what he’s up to and I’m so proud of him, I’m so excited!’ And I just get this feeling of, ‘Mom just needs to know, again, it wasn’t the right time and that this all will make sense in hindsight.'”

Lindsie and her husband, Will Campbell, married in 2012. They welcomed their son Jackson the following year in 2013. Now that her son is 6-years-old, Lindsie has been open about the fact that she may want to add more children to her family. This is something else that Monica picked up on as well. She explained that she felt as though Lindsie went “back and forth” on the subject.

“I do feel there’s this back and forth of whether or not you want to have more children. Or maybe like some days you do, some days you don’t. Does that make sense? But I do have this feeling of you’ll know when you know,” Monica explained to Lindsie.

Lindsie Chrisley and Kailyn Lowry’s podcast has proved to be successful. Each week, they talk about a variety of topics and it isn’t uncommon for them to have special guests on the show. The latest episode with Monica Ten-Kate just so happened to be one of those episodes.

Loading...

While they co-host Coffee Convos together, the two women have also become friends. Earlier this year, Lindsie Chrisley was faced with some family drama. Rather than speak out about what Lindsie was going through, the Teen Mom 2 star simply tweeted out her support for her co-host and friend. Lindsie and Kailyn have been working together on the podcast since 2017 and two years later, their weekly show is still going strong.