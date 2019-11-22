DreamDoll Flaunts Cleavage In Floral Pink Mini Dress On Instagram

DreamDoll shared a flirty new Instagram photo today, as she rocked a strapless pink dress with floral accents. The dress had a basic cut, with a straight neckline that fell down her cleavage. It hugged her curves tightly, and featured eye-catching ruffles throughout. A closer look revealed that the dress was comprised of tons of tiny pink flowers, which added a ton of texture to her look.

The rapper sat on a chair for the shot, as she faced the camera straight-on. She leaned forward slightly, and grabbed her left arm with her hand. Her white manicure popped, while she left her cleavage exposed. She also sported straight, short hair in a middle part. Her hair had a blunt cut, and her locks fell down the front o]f her shoulders.

DreamDoll tilted her head to the left slightly, and rocked eye-catching makeup. One of the most noticeable things was her glossy lipstick. She wore a light pink lipstick with dark lip liner. Her lashes were also extra-long, as she accentuated her eyes with liner on her lower lids. She also wore a dusting of blush, while her earrings peeked through.

The stunner wore a silver charm necklace, with an outline of a butterfly. Besides that, she didn’t wear any bracelets or rings. Her white manicure was visible, along with her tattoos on her right arm. This included a mermaid and a bird.

She posed against a white wall, and sat next to a dark table. The table had a glass overlay, which was decorated with a bold, geometric designs. These included circles with stripes, dots, and crossed lines inside them. DreamDoll placed her hand in-between her legs, which she kept closed for the shot.

Fans left tons of love for the rapper in the comments section.

“I just love you! Most beautiful inside and out,” raved a follower.

Loading...

“2020 you mines,” joked an admirer.

“Yess sis lookin dreamy,” declared a third Instagram user.

“Was just listening to yo song too,” wrote a fan.

In addition, the bombshell showed off her cleavage in another post last month. She was seen going braless this time, as she wore a neon yellow mini dress. It featured a button-up design with long sleeves. Thanks to keeping it entirely unbuttoned, DreamDoll was able to show off her chest. She posed with her hands on her hips, while her neon pink manicure contrasted to her outfit. She wore her hair down in luxurious waves, which seemingly had light neon highlights.