Erica Mena Poses On A Flight Of Stairs While Wearing A Strapless Leopard Dress

Erica Mena recently posted a photo of herself on Instagram for her 4.4 million followers.

The VH1 star posed on a flight of stairs for her latest Instagram snapshot. In the photo, Mena is wearing a strapless, leopard-print dress as she gave a sexy pose on the steps. The dress stops at Mena’s legs and fits loosely on her body. The model’s baby bump is on full display in the photo. She is seen resting one hand on a step and the other on her head.

In addition to the dress, Mena decided to add glamorous shoes to the look. Her black, furry sandals are shown in the photo and are laced up to the lower part of her leg. The front of Mena’s shoes covers the entire front side of her feet in the photo, while also showing the small heel she is wearing.

For her hair, Mena decided to go with a soft look for the photo. Her dark brown hair is parted with a side bang in the photo and is covered in big, loose curls. The curls fall down to Mena’s back in the photo as well.

As for her makeup look, Mena decided to fully commit to the sultry theme. She is rocking a dark look in the photo, consisting of foundation, blush, eyeshadow, eyeliner, and faux eyelashes. Mena then decided to finish off the look with brown lip gloss as she looked intensely at the camera.

At the time of writing, the photo of Mena received more than 20,000 likes. The photo also received more than 170 comments under Mena’s post.

“You need to own a slaying while pregnant class, because you’re killing these looks and pictures,” one follower suggested.

“For a second I didn’t even notice you were pregnant girl I forgot,” another fan chimed in.

“Flawless been a fan for so long you’ve come such a long way,” another fan wrote.

“So pretty,” another fan chimed in.

Mena has been seemingly flourishing through her second pregnancy. The reality star is constantly showing off her baby bump and she and her husband, Safaree Samuels, await the birth of their baby girl. While this isn’t Mena’s first child, it is her first daughter. The actress also has a son from a previous relationship. Samuels, who dated Nicki Minaj, doesn’t have any other children.

Fans of Erica Mena can follow the television personality on Instagram for more updates.