Chrissy Teigen Shares Hilarious Video Of John Legend Dressed As A Sexy Elf

Chrissy Teigen‘s latest Instagram post is sure to make many of her fans smile this Thursday evening. The video shows her husband John Legend dancing while dressed as a sexy elf.

Legend will be a guest on tomorrow night’s episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon alongside director M. Night Shyamalan. The video was taken earlier today while filming for the episode. Host Jimmy Fallon can be heard performing his monologue in the background.

Teigen is shown sitting on the couch, unphased by Legend’s antics. It’s not clear if Teigen will also appear on the show or if she’s just backstage for moral support. Considering Luna is also in the video, we can assume she’ll remain backstage with their daughter and cheer Legend on from the sidelines

Fallon is known for playing games and performing various bits and sketches with his guests. It appears that Legend will be part of something Christmas-themed in the episode.

The famous singer is wearing a red coat with plenty of Christmas baubles along with a matching hat. He’s slowly dancing and making faces at the camera while unbuttoning the jacket and revealing his bare abdomen beneath it. Legend is also wearing metallic red pants to add to the sex appeal of his ensemble. He attempts to keep a straight face by slowly gyrating but can’t help but burst into laughter by the end of the video.

Apparently Teigen thought her husband’s antics were hilarious enough to share with her 26.6 million followers and her fans are inclined to agree.

Photographer Eric Ray Davidson cheekily commented, “Zaddy Klaus.”

“Move over Chrissy you’re not the hot one anymore it’s John now,” joked a fan.

Some fans related more to Teigen’s expression. From where she sits in the background, she looks thoroughly unimpressed by her spouse’s dance moves.

“That’s the same face I make at my husband,” added a second user with several laughing emoji.

Loading...

“Hahahaha I swear I know exactly what she’s thinking,” laughed another person.

As for what Legend might be promoting in his upcoming segment on The Tonight Show, the award-winning singer has been plenty busy as of late. He was voted People Magazine‘s Sexiest Man Alive for 2019 and he recently released a new recording of popular Christmas song Happy Christmas (War Is Over)” with his wife and daughter as an Amazon Music exclusive.

He and his family are clearly enjoying the Christmas spirit this year.

Legend’s episode of The Tonight Show will air tomorrow night at 11:35 p.m. ET.