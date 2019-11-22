Britney Spears Rocks Canary Yellow Romper & Discovers That ‘Home Is Where The Heart Is’

Britney Spears is rocking a short canary yellow romper in the latest video on her Instagram page as she shares an important discovery she’s made about the value of being at “home.”

“I’ve traveled the world and been to so many beautiful places but I’ve come to find out is home is where the heart is,” she said in the brief clip before she winked at the camera

In the video, the pop superstar is bathed in sunlight so much so that it’s creating a halo effect near her head. The romper features a delicate floral pattern that complements the greenery in the background. Her hair is in a messy bun and she appears to be sitting in her yard because you can also see a partially obscured gate behind her as well. She’s also sporting some eyeliner and eyeshadow which seems slightly smudged.

In the clip, a tinkling melody can be heard but Britney’s caption indicates that she’s unsure how the music ended up in the video. She also claimed to be “curious” about how the halo effect appeared in the clip too.

In the comments section, fans seemed to resonate with the message of the video but one comment likely meant a whole lot more to her than the others.

“That’s where my heart is,” wrote Britney’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari before adding a red heart emoji to his comment.

Another Instagram user quoted a line from The Wizard Of Oz.

“There’s no place like home!” they wrote.

“You are home for so many people,” a third Instagram user commented.

Some fans also remarked about the halo effect that the sunlight created in the clip.

“Its the guardian angels surrounding u,” a fourth commenter wrote. “U look so cute my love.”

Britney has shared quite a few heartwarming glimpses at her home life as of late. In a previous video, she can be seen playing with her white Maltese puppy. In the clip, the “Piece Of Me” singer can be seen picking the adorable pup up and planting several kisses on her. The vid has been viewed close to 2 million times since it was uploaded on November 9 and so far, over 5,000 Instagram users have commented on it.

A second dog with brown fur popped up in a subsequent video during which Britney spins around in a cream patterned sundress. That video has accumulated over 2.6 million views and 16,000-plus comments since it was uploaded three days ago.