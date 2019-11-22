Nicole Kidman Shows Up In A Topless Photo With A Men’s Hat Hiding Her Private Parts

Nicole Kidman showed a lot of her milky white skin in a throwback picture the actress posted on Instagram on November 21. Although the redhead was topless, her private parts were obscured by a men’s hat that covered her naked torso in a striking photo credited to top photographer Herb Ritts.

The image was one of a series from a 1999 shoot for Rolling Stone Australia that landed the Academy Award-winning actress on the cover. She had just completed the controversial and sexually explicit movie, Eyes Wide Shut, as co-star to her then-husband, Tom Cruise.

When the shot was taken, the Australian-bred, Honolulu-born thespian rocked shocking red hair that was short and sassy and that featured loose curls and an overload of volume. Nicole’s shiny tresses framed her face, with asymmetrical bangs pushed to the side.

She posed against a purple wall which caused her crystal blue eyes to pop and she opted for a heavy dose of makeup for the picture as she stared seductively into the camera. Her brows were darkened and styled, and she wore pink shadow, black mascara, and extremely exaggerated winged liner. Her lips had been painted in a peach-colored lipstick and her cheeks were treated to a subtle amount of blush.

While Nicole wore nothing but the aforementioned hat on her chest, held up by her left hand while she kept her right arm at her side, she rocked a pair of Navy-inspired pair of pants with the requisite double panels of buttons in the front instead of a typical zipper. Her version, which had been made of rust-colored, stonewashed denim, also featured knee patches and white stitching. The trousers were low slung, hugging the popular celebrity’s lithe body at just below her naked navel.

An abundant number of Nicole’s 5.7 million fans and followers were keen on her throwback Thursday social media upload. The Instagram post earned the 52-year-old actress a bounty of likes, including one from Jennifer Aniston, and copious comments after just two hours of being shared.

“WOW GINGER FOREVER,” said one admirer, who added four red emoji hearts to the comment.

Loading...

“I’m going to be a rock star and steal you,” stated another fan.

“You should go back to your roots! That red hair color…” remarked a third Instagram user, who added a star-eyed emoji.

Nicole, who ended her run as producer and co-star of the hit HBO show, Big Little Lies, when the series took its final bow this past summer after two seasons, is as busy as ever, according to IMDb. The consummate performer is in pre-production on four different television series, including Nine Perfect Strangers, The Expatriates, The Northman, and The Prom, and she is in post-production for The Undoing. All projects are planned for completion in 2020.