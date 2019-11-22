Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Predicts LeBron James To Win MVP, ‘No One Is Playing Better Than Him’

After suffering a huge disappointment in his first year wearing the Purple and Gold, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are off to an incredible start in the 2019-20 NBA season, currently sitting in the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference with a 12-2 record. With his impressive performance on both ends of the floor, most people think that James has a strong case to win the Most Valuable Player award this season. One of the many people who believe that James will be named the 2020 MVP is Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

“LeBron this season is averaging 25 points & 11.1 assists making him #1 in assists,” Johnson said in a Twitter post. “If he continues at this pace he will definitely be the league MVP this season! No one is playing better than him & what’s scary is his story is still being written!”

Winning his fifth MVP award is undeniably a huge possibility for James this season. At the age of 34, James continues to wreak havoc in the league and prove that he’s not “washed” as some people claimed him to be. If he becomes consistent with his performance and prevents any major injury, it’s definitely not hard to see Johnson’s predictions turning into a reality at the end of the season.

Though he was no longer an official member of their front office, Johnson remains very supportive of James and the Lakers. Since successfully bringing him to Los Angeles in the summer of 2018, Johnson has been expressing strong confidence that James would be leading the Lakers back to title contention. Compared to Johnson’s final year as the president of basketball operations, the Lakers currently have a more realistic chance of fully dominating the deep Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title.

After struggling in the 2018-19 NBA season, the Lakers decided to use a different approach in building the roster around James last summer. After the successful acquisition of their second superstar, Anthony Davis, the Lakers made it a top priority to surround James with shooters instead of sticking with Johnson’s plan to fill their roster with playmakers. When Kawhi Leonard joined their co-Staples Center tenant, the Los Angeles Clippers, in the 2019 NBA free agency, the Lakers used their salary cap space to sign several veterans who could help them improve their floor spacing. These include Danny Green, Avery Bradley, Troy Daniels, Quinn Cook, Jared Dudley, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

With several new faces on their roster, James and the Lakers still have plenty to work on regarding their chemistry. Despite currently having the best record in the league, the Lakers don’t want to be complacent and continue to find ways to further improve their performance on both ends of the floor.