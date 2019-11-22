Talk Show Host Wendy Williams To Get Her Very Own Madame Tussauds Wax Figure In New York

Daytime talkshow host Wendy Williams is expected to get her own Madame Tussauds wax figure in 2020.

The Madame Tussauds wax museum is famous for producing frighteningly life-like wax figures of musicians, television personalities, presidents, athletes and other famous figures. Daytime talk show host Wendy Williams is next in line to get her very own wax figure at the New York museum’s location sometime in 2020, according to Page Six.

Williams is best known for her long running talk show The Wendy Williams Show, which largely focuses on celebrities gossip and rumors. The show first premiered in July of 2008 and has remained successful in the years since.

A spokeswoman for Madame Tussauds revealed the reasoning behind the decision to grant Williams her own wax figure, along with other infamous celebrities.

“Wendy has a longstanding career in entertainment and has built a devoted fan base which made her a highly requested figure at the star-studded attraction. The national treasure joins fellow veteran TV hosts Oprah Winfrey, Jimmy Fallon & Al Roker further solidifying her place as a pop culture icon.”

The New York Madame Tussauds museum is home to a wide variety of waxworks based upon big name celebrities, from the Kardashians to Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Kate Winslet, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, RuPaul, Adriana Lima, Anne Hathaway and many more, according to the Madame Tussauds website.

Williams receiving a Madame Tussauds wax figure isn’t the only public recognition the star has received lately. Back in October, the talk show host also received her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which is of course a coveted honor. At the ceremony, Williams got pretty emotional when she received her reward, taking the time to acknowledge that this past year has not been easy on her.

“The elephant in the room is that I’ve been having a very, very tough year, but, slowly but surely, I’m climbing out of the pit and this is one of those monumental days that makes me say, you know, if you don’t believe in yourself who will believe in you?”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Williams filed for divorce from her husband of more than two decades, Kevin Hunter, this past April. The reason for the divorce was Hunter’s alleged infidelity. While Williams reportedly knew of Hunter’s infidelity beforehand, the final straw for her was when her husband welcomed a baby girl with his mistress this past spring. Shortly after filing for divorce, Williams also fired Hunter as the executive producer of her show.