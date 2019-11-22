Cuban Model Cindy Prado Unbuttons Daisy Dukes In Revealing All-Denim Ensemble

As model Cindy Prado continues to enjoy her tropical vacation, she has also been continuing to post a ton of sexy photos for fans. Over the past few days, the model has been soaking up the sun and sharing some incredibly sexy bikini-clad shots for fans. In the most recent image that was shared on social media, the bombshell ditched the swimwear and slipped into some denim instead.

In the sultry new shot, Prado appeared front and center, looking straight into the camera with a seductive look on her face. The model tagged herself at Wymara Villas where she is vacationing with some girlfriends. Just behind Prado appeared a stone building and a blue body of water. Prado looked nothing short of drop-dead gorgeous in the shot, wearing her long, blond-dyed hair slicked back and wet. She also appeared to be wearing a little bit of makeup in the shot, covering the majority of her face with a pair of oversized black sunglasses.

The smokeshow put her toned and tanned figure on full display, rocking a denim crop top that left little to be desired while Prado also showed some major cleavage. Her taut tummy took center stage in the image and she completed the hot look with a pair of daisy dukes that she wore unbuttoned. In the caption of the photo, the model tagged White Fox Boutique, crediting them for the outfit.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earned the stunner a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 9,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. Some of the model’s followers commented on the image to let her know that she looks amazing, while countless others raved over her sexy outfit. A few more simply chimed in using their choice of emoji.

“Beautiful Cindy, have a great day,” one follower commented, adding a few heart emoji to the end of the post.

“Well duh, beautiful soul, cute lil smile, nice body, hey hey you’re winning. Hope you’re having fun,” a second Instagram user gushed.

“You are a freaking goddess!,” another raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Prado sizzled in another sexy outfit, this time in a barely-there bikini. In the snapshot, the model rocked a skimpy black bikini and some incredibly sexy boots while she walked with a horse just behind her. Just like the most recent photo that she shared for fans, that one garnered a ton of attention with over 16,000 likes and 200-plus comments.