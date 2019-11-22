Angelina Pivarnick Reportedly Not Speaking To Some Of Her ‘Jersey Shore’ Costars After Bridesmaid Speeches

Angelina Pivarnick recently tied the knot with Chris Larangeira in a beautiful wedding ceremony in New Jersey. While her Jersey Shore costars were in attendance for her big day, and some even a part of her wedding party, Us Weekly is reporting that things didn’t go over too well after the bridesmaids’ speeches.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jennifer “JWoww” Farley, and Deena Cortese were all bridesmaids for their reality show costar’s wedding. However, a source told the site that their bridesmaids’ speeches didn’t go over too well with Angelina.

“Deena, Snooki and Jenni, in their speeches, made some jokes about Angelina,” the source explained.

Allegedly, Angelina wasn’t the only one who didn’t care for their speeches as the source explained that the three women were actually booed at the wedding by the audience. The source went on to explain that the jokes the women told in their speeches were “all in good fun,” but that some didn’t think the jokes were exactly “kind.”

Another source told Radar Online that the speeches the women gave were “messed up.”

“The girls were mean to her. The speeches they gave weren’t respectful. It was disrespectful,” the source explained.

Angelina reportedly “stormed off” according to the source that spoke to Us Weekly.

“Angelina stormed off during the wedding and was upset about it. She was p*ssed. Now, she’s not talking to them,” the source spilled.

While there weren’t any details about what exactly the women said in their speeches, it is clear that Angelina wasn’t too happy. However, fans may have the opportunity to hear the speeches in the future as MTV was there filming.

Along with Snooki, JWoww, and Deena, other members of the Jersey Shore cast were in attendance as well. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio were at the wedding as well. However, the Radar source said that it didn’t look like anyone from the cast actually wanted to be there and noted that they looked “miserable.”

Loading...

Despite the fact that the cast may not have wanted to be there and that the bridesmaids’ speeches didn’t go over well, the Radar source claimed that everyone was “cordial.”

Angelina Pivarnick shared the news of her engagement on Instagram back in January 2018. With a collage of photos showcasing the proposal, she talked about the “intimate” way Chris popped the question and revealed that she was “so happy” to be marrying her “best friend.”