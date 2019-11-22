‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Jerod Sechrist Arrested In Tampa For Stealing From IKEA

Jerod Sechrist, a former deckhand on Discovery’s Deadliest Catch, was arrested for stealing from IKEA in Ybor City, Florida. According to a report from Patch, the 33-year-old took merchandise from the popular assemble-it-yourself furniture store in a series of several incidents.

The Tampa Police Department posted details of Sechrist’s detainment to its Facebook page.

“Discovery Channel Deadliest Catch star, Jerod Sechrist, was arrested for stealing over $1,000 worth of merchandise from IKEA in Ybor City. Sechrist stole multiple times from IKEA in October before finally being apprehended. He is being charged with Grand Theft.”

Along with the announcement, the Tampa Police Department also shared a video with a still image of Seachrist’s recent mugshot. Across the bottom of the picture, a large graphic on it that read “busted” in large red lettering slightly seesawed back and forth as the clip played.

Sechrist remains incarcerated at the Hillsborough County Jail. He is held at the jail on a $2,000 bond. There are no details about how many different times authorities suspect he stole from the IKEA location, or how they finally apprehended him for the series of crimes. Additionally, police haven’t provided any information about what type of merchandise Sechrist took from the Ybor City location or provided news about what Sechrist might have done with the items that he stole from the store. It’s unclear how he managed to take wares out of the store several times in a row before authorities captured him.

A few people chimed in on the department’s post announcing the arrest with comments about the former reality TV star’s troubles.

“Can he pay his bail with crabs?” one person joked, referencing Sechrist’s work on the popular TV show.

“Lmao, that’s only 2 miles from me, lmao,” replied another person who lives in the area.

“Well, he was just arrested in Oct for heroin possession, so grand theft isn’t all that crazy,” noted one Facebook user.

The IKEA shoplifting incident isn’t the only one that the former deckhand on the crab-fishing boat operated by Captain “Wild Bill” Wichrowski has experienced recently. He was arrested in early October in Tampa, Florida, People reported. On October 5, the 33-year-old was booked and charged with felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Police took him into custody because of an active warrant from a previous case of reckless driving.

Bill Wichrowski Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Some fans of Deadliest Catch may remember Sechrist from the show in 2016. During that season, he appeared on three episodes of the show, and he did not make it very long on Captain “Wild Bill” Wichrowski’s boat, the “Cape Caution.”