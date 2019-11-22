Elsa Hosk Looks Smoking Hot In Form-Fitting Nude Mini Dress

Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk tantalized her 5.8 million Instagram followers with a massive Instagram update that featured her rocking a barely-there nude dress.

For the first snap of the series, Elsa shared a picture of herself striding down a walkway beside the ocean. There were rocks and greenery on one side of the path, and the ocean with gentle waves was visible to her left and behind her, stretching out to meet the horizon. Elsa rocked a form-fitting nude dress that clung to every inch of her toned body. The dress had spaghetti straps, a straight neckline that hid her cleavage, and a short hem that put her long legs on display. Elsa’s legs looked a mile long in the dress, and she elongated them even more by donning a pair of pink strappy sandals. She added a pair of orange statement earrings as well as a sapphire blue bag. Her blond locks were curled and pulled up away from her face.

The second snap Elsa shared featured a closer look at the dress. The nude fabric was draped across her physique, flaunting her curves, and her makeup was flawless in the shot. She posed with her lips slightly parted and stared at the camera with a seductive look.

For the third picture in the series, Elsa decided to squat down and pose in a completely different position. The pose accentuated her long limbs, and she gazed off into the distance as she played with her bag.

The final shot that Elsa shared had a more artistic vibe, as it was in black and white. Elsa strutted down the rustic walkway in the same dress, still holding her bag in her hands. She showed her fans the view from behind, emphasizing her hourglass figure as she strode away from the camera. A cat was visible to her left, and she had one hand on her hair as she sauntered away.

Elsa’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling pictures, which based on the caption, were taken in Jamaica. The post received over 190,300 likes within just seven hours, including a like from fellow model Lily Aldridge.

One follower took to the comments section and called Elsa the “most gorgeous woman.”

“OMG that dress is everything, you look absolutely stunning!!” another fan said.

“Yes to all of this,” another fan said.

Elsa has been keeping her eager followers updated on her Jamaican adventure by sharing steamy shots. She shared another post today in which she donned a minuscule animal-print bikini that left little to the imagination.