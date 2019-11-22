Candice Swanepoel Smolders In Partially Nude Photo On Her Instagram Page

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel likely stopped several of her 13.8 million followers in their tracks with the most recent photo on her Instagram page. In the shared photo, the blonde South African beauty is flaunting half of her nude body for the camera, revealing her bare right hip and thigh, The rest of her body is clothed in what appears to be a long black jacket and has been accessorized with delicate jewelry. The “partially bare” theme of the photo is also reflected in the model’s hairstyle. The left side of her face has been obscured by straight blonde tresses that hang past her shoulders. Her right eye is sending a smoldering stare the camera’s way.

In the caption, Candice hinted at the deeper meaning behind the photo.

“She is like the moon, mysterious, always keeping a little bit of herself hidden,” she wrote. “Some days only showing a sliver, spending time grounded in nature. Other times full, electric, and open.”

In the comments section, fans seemed entranced by the photo, and several of those comments came from fellow Victoria’s Secret models like Doutzen Kroes, Lais Ribiero, and Flavia Lucini.

But Candice’s non-famous fans chimed in as well.

“I wanna be you when I grow up,” one person wrote.

“The definition of perfection and power,” another added.

“Literally an angel,” a third fan wrote before adding a heart-eye and fire emoji to their comment.

“So in love with the text and the photograph,” a fourth commenter added.

Candice tagged jewelry brand Logan Hollowell at the end of her lengthy caption which indicates that this is meant to be promotional content for the delicate necklaces and rings the model is wearing in the photo.

The striking image and thought-provoking caption also appear on the brand’s Instagram page. But their post doesn’t disclose exactly which pieces Candice is wearing in the photo.

It’s not the only photo that the model is in on their page. In an Instagram post created five days ago, Candice is pictured in a smattering of the brand’s gold necklaces and rings. She’s topless in the image and covering her chest with her hands.

“Create your own heirloom. Layer yourself in Alchemical magic,” the caption reads.

This post also doesn’t disclose the names of the necklaces and rings that Candice is wearing in the photo. But based on the enthusiastic comments the image inspired, fans of the Logan Hollowell brand didn’t seem to mind.