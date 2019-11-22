‘The Walking Dead Season 10 Theory: Jules Is A Whisperer Spy In Oceanside

A new theory sees the Whisperers infiltrating more of the communities featured in 'The Walking Dead.'

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the latest episode of The Walking Dead finally proved a fan theory that saw Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) being a spy for the Whisperers. However, Comic Book suggests that Dante was not the only Whisperer secretly spying on the communities.

Ever since Dante was introduced in Season 10, many fans have been suspect of the character. In Episode 7, Siddiq (Avi Nash) finally worked it out but then lost his life as a result of this knowledge.

Placed within Alexandria, Dante had been tasked with finding out information as well as tampering with the water supply in order to make everyone sick. This could be an isolated instance, especially since Alexandria is where the Whisperers leader’s daughter now lives. Potentially, Alpha (Samantha Morton) could have been exacting her revenge on Alexandria for taking in her daughter, Lydia (Cassady McClincy). However, the potential is also there that could be spies positioned in other communities as well.

According to Comic Book, Jules (Alex Sgambati), could also be a suspect since she is a new member of Oceanside. Since Dante had only recently joined Alexandria, the potential is there that anyone else who joined other communities around the same time could also be working as spies for Alpha, who wants to see the downfall of all of the communities.

Previously in The Walking Dead, a mask belonging to the Whisperers had been discovered near Oceanside. While this could be Dante’s discarded mask, considering how close to Oceanside it was, the community will surely have to consider the possibility that it belongs to someone within their ranks.

Recently, Michonne (Danai Gurira) had been called back to Oceanside after an emergency call was made suggesting that there might be Whisperer activity in the area. With all of these small hints of potential Whisperer involvement in the vicinity of Oceanside, the group will likely have to explore this concept at some point. And, with the midseason finale focusing on the Oceanside storyline once more, it is possible that viewers will find out then if there is a spy in the ranks and what implications it will have for the communities as a whole.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 24, with the mid-season finale. Episode 8 is titled “The World Before.”